Kokomo Rescue Mission continues to provide essential services

The Kokomo Rescue Mission is taking precautions to reduce the spread of COVID-19 while continuing to serve the community’s vulnerable population.
According to a release from the nonprofit, KRM employees are “being vigilant” about cleaning and sanitizing, have made hand sanitizer available in all areas, have personal protective equipment and temporal medical thermometers available for use, and have added handwashing stations.
“Our guests and many volunteers have underlying health issues which place them at greater risk, and we are doing all we can do to provide safe facilities. We have stood by our neighbors in the past through floods and tornados and will stand with them through this difficult time,” said Van Taylor, executive director of Kokomo Rescue Mission.
During intake of new residents, employees are asking them about their health, coughs, sore throat, and taking temperatures, though this is not a condition of shelter. If individuals have a fever, Taylor said they are strongly encouraged to seek medical assistance. Plans also are in place to isolate as much as possible those who may be experiencing high temperatures.
Those who feel sick or have members in their house who are sick are asked to refrain from coming in to visit or serve at the mission. Volunteers who are considered at-risk are asked to stay home.
“Please consider giving to the Mission as we work to protect our neighbors,” said Taylor. “Many items are needed to keep the building sanitized and as safe as possible from this outbreak. All these measures take money to provide. Price has risen, and availability has decreased for consumables like toilet paper. Staff are being asked to fill in for volunteers that are not able to come. The sanitation measures are all expensive. The need is great. But we know that we are part of a community that always rises to the challenge through all sorts of natural disaster, and we know that you will again.”