Kokomo releases TV ad recruiting police officers from around Indiana

The City of Kokomo released a new television commercial today that is aimed at recruiting police officers from around Indiana for the Kokomo Police Department. The ad is running on cable stations in the Indianapolis and South Bend markets.

“We are looking for the best law enforcement officers we can find to join our police force and become a valued part of our community,” says Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore.

In the spot, Moore highlighted the recent 20-percent pay increase the city gave to police officers, stating that “we just gave our police officers a pay increase because Kokomo residents value the service of our men and women in uniform.”

“And we are still hiring!” he added, encouraging police officers to contact KPD at JoinKokomoPD.com.

“We’re prepared to show you the respect you deserve as you protect the community we love. You’re welcome in Kokomo.”

The spot can be viewed at https://youtu.be/ojlMMR5-VWo.