Kokomo police search for man in connection with theft, check fraud

Kokomo police are searching for Derrick D. Moore, 49, suspected of theft, check fraud, and counterfeiting (level 6 felonies).
A warrant was issued on June 10 by Howard Superior Court II for Moore, but investigators have been unable to locate the suspect. The crime occurred on July 1 at approximately 1:50 a.m. at a local business.
The Kokomo Police Department is asking for anyone with information or knowledge of his whereabouts to contact Capt. Bruce Rood at 456-7332 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 456-7017. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with anonymous tips.