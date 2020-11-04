The Kokomo Police Department announced the formal induction of one lateral police officer, Jordan Wiseman, and one recruit officer, Gabrielle Lynn Uhrin, to the police department.

An induction ceremony was held on Friday, Oct. 30, in the City Council Chambers of the City Building. Due to the current restrictions with respect to the COVID-19 situation, the ceremony was be private. The community later can view the ceremony on KGOV2.com and on the Kokomo Police Department Facebook page.

Officer Jordan Wiseman

Officer Wiseman was born in Noblesville, Ind. His parents are Rex Wiseman and Tina Schweikhardt. He graduated from Lapel High School in 2007 and received his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from IUPUI in 2012. He also graduated from IU Kokomo in 2018 with a master’s degree in public management and policy.

Officer Wiseman was hired in 2013 by the City of Harvey (Illinois) Police Department where he worked for nearly two-and-a-half years. Officer Wiseman has spent the last five years as a sheriff’s deputy with the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office and the last three years working part-time on the IU Kokomo campus as a police officer.

Officer Wiseman is married. He and his wife are expecting their first child soon.

Officer Gabrielle Uhrin

Officer Uhrin was born in Kokomo 23 years ago. Her parents are Kimberly Martin (John Martin, stepfather) and David Uhrin. Officer Uhrin graduated from Maconaquah High School in 2016. She played softball at Heartland Community College in Normal, Ill., where she received her associate degree in criminal justice.

In her spare time, she gives young girls private softball lessons while working as a community manager in Sheridan, Ind.