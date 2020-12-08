Kokomo Perspective announces People of the Year #10 - #6

Last week, the Perspective revealed the finalists for its annual People of the Year. Now, as the year winds down, the 2020 list for those who made their mark on Kokomo, both for fortunate and unfortunate reasons, is being unveiled.

This week, we’re announcing the winners of spots 10 to six. These people have had a significant impact on the community, for better or worse.

No. 10- Brant Parry

Howard Superior II Judge Brant Parry led the charge in years past to open a Veteran’s Court in Howard County. After the court was approved and then opened, it has helped veterans facing a myriad of issues get the help they need, with much success.

And Howard County veterans have Parry to thank for leading the effort to open the special court. Recently, Parry announced a slew of graduates from the court to a crowd of fellow veterans, law enforcement officers, and government officials. Parry is the epitome of a forward-thinking operative of the judicial system, and the county is lucky to have him among the ranks of judges.

No. 9- The businesses that passed on Kokomo StrongER

It’s been a hard year for Kokomo and Howard County. We saw history sweep through our area in the form of COVID-19, and every citizen’s way of life had to change from the way they shopped to the way they ate out to the way they saw family and friends. It was a lot of change in not a lot of time. But one thing remained fixed in Kokomo, and that was the generosity of the community.

Take for example, the businesses that passed on the emergency relief funding from the Kokomo StrongER program earlier this year. Thirty to 40 businesses decided to say “no” to the relief package, deciding instead to ask for it to be given to other businesses that needed it more. The funding packages of $5,000 could have been used for a myriad of reasons among Kokomo’s small business community during the pandemic, yet some saw fit instead to give back. What looks like a simple action speaks volumes to those who declined the funding, and while many wished to remain anonymous, it’s undoubtable that they were and remain what makes Kokomo great. And for that, they deserve a top spot on our list.

No. 8- Greg Jones

Former Kokomo Common Councilman Greg Jones makes the list for unfortunate reasons. Jones won alongside the rest of the Republican council in 2019, although his tenure on it was short-lived.

Less than three weeks into his term, derogatory Facebook posts toward the Muslim community surfaced. Posted in 2015, Jones wrote that “Islam is not a religion. It is a theocratic moon cult. We should not give anything, especially the right to enforce their laws, to these 7th century goat-humpers who have not figured out it is the 21st century.”

Suffice to say, Jones resigned shortly after the posts were called to attention. Area officials, including Mayor Tyler Moore, Common Council President Lynn Rudolph, and former Howard County Republican Party Chair Jamie Bolser all denounced the posts, with the latter stating that Jones’ resignation “speaks to hopefully bridging that gap, and he did that of his own accord.”

Similarly, Jones’ replacement, Roger Stewart, made posts aimed against Muslins as well, which were revealed shortly after he was caucused onto the common council. However, Stewart refused to resign.

No. 7- Kristina Sommers

As public health emergency coordinator for the Howard County Health Department, Kristina Sommers is a woman who has a lot on her plate currently. As COVID-19 rocked our community, Sommers stepped up to the plate to be a bridge between local government, the public, and the health department. She led the way in securing a county COVID-19 testing site, alongside mobile testing sites, and worked tirelessly to make sure that not only the public but also local government were well informed of the virus in the county.

Once the pandemic has ended and Howard County can take a collective breath of fresh air, Sommers’ dedication to her job and the community deserves to be celebrated.

No. 6- Dr. Steve Seele

Dr. Steve Seele sees a lot as Howard County coroner. His work ranges from murders to overdoses. The coroner’s position isn’t one that many seek, and throwing a pandemic in the mix makes it even more challenging. But through it all, Seele has reminded all of his constituents in Howard County why he was elected, and deservedly so: his dedication the job and the community. Simply put, Seele has a servant’s heart that is not commonplace.

For example, in about a week-and-a-half, at the height of the COVID-19 shutdowns, the coroner’s office dealt with three suicides. And through the third quarter of this year, Howard County logged 32 overdose deaths. In all of 2019, there were 31 fatal overdoses.

This year, Seele has seen a number of suicides, an uptick in overdoses, a rash of murders, and a pandemic that has shaken up just about everything.

And through it all, Seele has been there representing some of the very best qualities that Howard County has.