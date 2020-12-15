Kokomo Perspective announces People of the Year #1 - #5

In last week’s edition, the Kokomo Perspective announced the 2020 People of the Year who ranked 10 through six. This week, we’re unveiling the top five people of the year.

Without further ado, here’s a look at those who made the most impact on our community this past year.

No. 1: Paul Wyman

Michael Jordan once said, “Some people want it to happen, some wish it could happen, others make it happen."

It’s hard to think of anyone in our community who more encapsulates this quote in 2020 more than Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman for the work he’s done to keep the community safe and informed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the virus began to creep into Howard County, Wyman, along with the rest of the commissioners, made tough – but quick – decisions. While other counties, and some entire states, hesitated to make the decisions to shut down to prevent the medical community from being overrun, Wyman led.

One of his decisions — to ban the sale of nonessential items as the community continued to shop maybe unnecessarily during the early stages of the pandemic — even made state headlines.

Throughout the year as the pandemic surges on, he has continued in that leadership role since, providing frequent updates on social media and holding press conferences alongside the medical community regularly to keep the community informed on how the virus is affecting Howard County.

Wyman proved what many knew all along: he’s a true leader, and he was what Howard County needed during a pandemic.

While we may not fully understand the long-term ramifications of what COVID-19 has done to Howard County for years, what we do know and will remember is Wyman’s leadership throughout it all.

No. 2: Mike Wyant

There are few people more known for their generosity and community spirit than Mike Wyant, the man behind We Care Park – the park that raises tens of thousands of dollars annually for We Care and serves as an annual holiday tradition for countless families.

This year marked a bittersweet year for Wyant, as he announced 2020 was the final year for the popular light display that was featured on ABC’s “Great American Light Fight” in 2018, as he was hanging up his hat at age 75.

Putting on the light display is no small feat, and Wyant and his team of volunteers begin each August to string up the more than 1 million lights and set up hundreds of displays. However, after 26 years, Wyant said his age caught up with him, and many of his trusted volunteers have passed away.

The effort, dedication, and love that Wyant put into making the park happen year after year, all in the name of helping others, showed his true colors – and they’re brighter even than We Care Park.

Wyant has given a lot to this city, and he is well-deserving of landing a spot on this year’s list. We wish him the best, and the holidays simply won’t be the same without his infamous park.

No. 3: Tyler Moore

Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore took office during what seemed to be any other year. After sweeping the election last year, the odds were in his favor: a fully-Republican council, a fresh start for the city. Things were changing in Moore’s favor, and work to further Kokomo’s growth was beginning.

And then COVID-19 happened, a pandemic that rocked the community in every way. Projects were put on hold, and initiatives Moore planned had to be put off. It was, frankly, a rough time to be a new mayor.

But Moore took it in stride. As he watched Kokomo’s small business community take a hit when shutdowns were announced in mid-March, Moore saw an opportunity to give back to the city that got him elected. Through the Kokomo StrongER (emergency relief) program, Moore and the city gave $5,000 forgivable loans to 200 local businesses. The funding, quite literally, saved many small businesses.

Through it all, Moore kept sight of his campaign promises. A focus on public safety was paramount on the campaign trail last year, and Moore made good on his word during his first year as mayor by bolstering the budgets and staffing of both the police and fire departments.

He also promised to improve some roadways by removing any bumpouts deemed troublesome, and he followed through on that promise as well.

No. 4: Matt Collins

United Auto Workers Local 292 President Matt Collins has made headlines in recent years and has been a leader among local labor for some time now.

During last year’s strike, Collins, along with Shop Chairman Greg Wohlford, negotiated in Detroit to ratify a new contract. But what Collins accomplished this year in securing work through Ventec Life Systems is what makes him deserving to be on this list.

Early on in the pandemic, the need for ventilators was rising for individuals who were ill with the virus. Collins saw an opportunity to not only help those individuals but also the community, GMCH, and the local. After reaching out to GM CEO Mary Barra, Ventec Life Systems moved its operations to Kokomo, garnering national attention and praise. Ventec used space in the Kokomo GMCH plant to secure work for more than 1,000 people.

Although Ventec operations ended abruptly last month, the benefits of having the company come to Kokomo cannot be understated. As UAW 292 president, Collins led the community in securing the work and getting the job done, cementing his place in local labor history.

No. 5: Tom Smith

Tom Smith has made a serious impact on the lives of the underserved in the community this year through his nonprofit, Good News Garage (formerly known as God’s Garage), a ministry of Crossroads Community Church.

Through the garage, he and his team of volunteers repair vehicles for the elderly, widows, and single mothers, putting them back on the road and giving them the opportunity to better their lives.

Although Good News Garage got its start in 2018, this year brought a lot of changes to the ministry. Smith received a $41,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Howard County late last year, and it was used to move to a new-and-improved garage this year, allowing the ministry to expand operations.

And Smith and his team do more than service vehicles; they also give donated vehicles to those in need – no strings attached. As of October, the ministry had repaired approximately 500 vehicles for those in the community and given away another 30.

While it’s a lot of hours and a lot of work, Smith is happy to do it. When the former auto mechanic retired, he said he felt called to use his talents to better the lives of others. And he’s been doing just that.

Servicing the vehicles of the elderly and single mothers, free of charge, is not something you see every day. Yet, Smith and his volunteers do it, and they don’t do it for the recognition or the publicity, though they have deservedly received much of both.