Kokomo Perspective announces finalists in this year's People of the Year

With 2020 coming to a close, the editorial staff of the Kokomo Perspective has selected its finalists for People of the Year. The list is intended to show people who made headlines over the past year and who left their mark on Howard County and Kokomo.

However, not everyone who made the list got on for necessarily positive reasons. Making a mark in the annals of local history can be both good and bad.

Over the next few weeks, the Perspective will profile the top 10 winners at greater length. Next week, the winners of spots 10 through five will be announced, followed the week after by those who won the top spots.

Jerry Asher

Howard County sheriff made headlines recently as hundreds of cases of COVID-19 gripped the jail. The jail is currently on lockdown until cases begin to fall. This wasn’t the first time the jail made news this year. Earlier on, three jail employees were fired after internal investigations were conducted.

Joey Bennett

Valley of Grace Co-founder Joey Bennett has been instrumental in fund raising for a local drug rehabilitation facility and resilient against pushback for his efforts. This past July, Valley of Grace was granted final zoning approval to be located in Howard Township. The facility is planned to open next year.

Businesses that passed on Kokomo StrongER funding

Between 30 to 40 businesses that were eligible to receive a COVID relief package through the Kokomo StrongER program declined the funding this year, instead asking that it go to other businesses that they thought needed it more. This act of kindness showed that even in the midst of a pandemic, Kokomo still finds a way to give.

Matt Collins

UAW 292 President Matt Collins was a driving force in getting Ventec Life Systems to open in the Kokomo GM plant, creating over 1,000 new jobs for the area in the process and making national headlines as the City of Firsts produced tens of thousands of ventilators to help in COVID efforts.

Leslie Fatum

County Councilwoman Leslie Fatum made headlines this fall for a controversial social media post that slammed Trump voters, despite Howard County overwhelmingly voting in favor of him.

Shawn Flanary

After 19 seasons at Kokomo and two at Eastern, Tennis Coach Shawn Flanary is stepping away to spend more time and energy with his family. Flanary is walking away with a highly-decorated resume, as he won Coach of the Year in just about every category possible: 2016 NFHS Coach of the Year, District Coach of the Year in 2006 and 2015, Indiana High School Tennis Association State Coach of the Year in 2015, seven-time NCC Coach of the Year, and NCC All Sports Coach of the Year in 2015.

Joe Hooper & Margie Johnson

Joe Hooper and Margine Johnson, presidents of Community Howard Regional Health and Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo, respectively, have had a long year, to say the least. In the face of the pandemic, both presidents have taken a charge in working with their staff and county leaders to ensure their hospitals run efficiently.

Steven Jones

The former Northwestern bus driver and school board member moved to sue the school corporation after his and his wife’s routes were piecemealed out to other drivers. After eventually moving to dismiss his own case, Northwestern asked to continue it to gain legal closure related to the case. A hearing for a motion for summary judgment is set for Dec. 4.

Greg Jones

Kokomo Common Councilman Greg Jones resigned from his seat less than three weeks after taking office after bigoted posts against Muslims were unearthed. The posts drew sharp rebuke from Democrats and Republicans alike, although his replacement, Roger Stewart, also was revealed to have shared similar xenophobic posts online.

Carl McNulty

Kokomo lost a former Wildkat basketball coach and former legendary Purdue and Washington Township basketball star in Carl McNulty in January. McNulty held a coaching record of 256-172, winning 13 sectional titles, during his 18 years coaching the Wildkats.

Bill Menges

Howard County Superior I Judge Bill Menges’ notoriety fell flat after the Indiana Supreme Court shot down a motion to reconsider filed by the judge in an attempt to garner raises for employees in his courtroom. The long legal battle between Menges and the county accrued nearly $75,000 in legal fees, but ultimately, the attrition program that was instituted several years ago was protected after repeatedly proving its worth.

Tyler Moore

Mayor Tyler Moore was instrumental in quickly getting a forgivable loan program up and running for local businesses early on in the pandemic. The program, dubbed Kokomo StrongER, allocated $5,000 to 200 Kokomo businesses to help them through tough economic times.

Brant Parry

While the Howard County Veteran’s Court has been operating for a few years now, Howard Superior II Judge Brant Parry has led the special court to new heights and has successfully graduated a number of veterans through its program. The continued success of the court is evidence of his dedication to local veterans.

Scott Pitcher

Fortune Companies Owner Scott Pitcher has played a critical role in the development of Kokomo for some time, and 2020 was no different. The development of several new downtown apartments, such as Sycamore Apartments and Union at Washington Apartments, has shown once again that Pitcher’s hand in moving the city forward is something that is needed.

Rachael Roberts

Former Howard Superior II court reporter Rachael Roberts was accused of over-charging the county $9,476 for transcription work in 2015, and this year her case finally came to a close. Nearly five years later, she was sentenced to three years of supervised probation and ordered to pay the county the overcharged money.

Krystal Scott

19-year-old Krystal Scott made headlines in July after “internet sleuths” made authorities aware of possible animal abuse. Police found a plethora of evidence at her residence. “Numerous animal parts and skulls” were found in Scott’s home. Scott was arrested by the FBI, and she is facing two federal charges of making and distributing animal crush videos.

Steve Seele

As Howard County coroner, Dr. Steve Seele sees a lot. His calls range from murder to overdoses, and in recent years, there has been an uptick in both. Throw in a pandemic that’s currently rocking the country and county, and the job looks bleak. But through it all, Seele was there as a beacon of servitude, intent on doing right by the job not many could do.

EP Severns

E.P. Severns was a City of Firsts icon, serving as president of Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Kokomo and was known far and wide for his kindness and community-first mentality. Severns passed away in April at age 89, leaving behind a legacy of servitude not often seen.

Kristina Sommers

While not a household name, the public health emergency coordinator for the health department, Kristina Sommers, has been instrumental this year in COVID-19 preparedness in the county and spearheaded the opening of a Howard County virus testing site.

Tom Smith

Tom Smith, founder of Good News Garage (formerly known as God’s Garage), made a splash this year for the work he’s done to keep the community’s underserved mobile by offering free vehicle repairs and giving away donated cars to single mothers and the elderly. The Perspective published an article on the ministry in January, and it well surpassed 1 million page views.

Jeff Stout

Longtime public servant Jeff Stout passed away earlier this year. Stout served on the Howard County Council and owned Stout Funeral Homes and Crematory, in addition to being a former coroner, Russiaville fireman, and ambulance attendant.

Dave Tocco

Although Haynes International has faced difficulties from a lack of work due to COVID-19, Dave Tocco, president of USW 2958, has taken concerted efforts to keep his membership afloat through the pandemic, such as heading a benefit ride aimed at raising money to purchase Christmas gifts for the membership’s children.

Esther Westenbarger

Ester Westenbarger, a woman who was missing for nearly 11 years, was found deceased in June after her vehicle was discovered in a retention pond near the area of Webster Street and 300 North. Her remains were inside.

Mike Wyant

Mike Wyant, the founder of the longstanding We Care Park and a former Kokomo Common Councilman, made headlines this year after announcing 2020 would be the final year of We Care Park, which has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for We Care over nearly three decades.

Paul Wyman

Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman has been a leader in local COVID-19 efforts, offering regular updates early on and instituting COVID-19 restrictions. Wyman even made statewide news for putting a temporary ban on the sale of nonessential items in the spring. Earlier this month, he introduced an ordinance that went into effect last Monday, aimed at slowing the spread of the virus in the county by putting a 75-percent capacity cap on businesses offering in-person services.

Jeremiah Young

Jeremiah Young took the charge to peacefully protest and meet with police as Black Lives Matter protests took place across the nation after the death of George Floyd. Young met with police as they gathered at the Markland Mall and emphasized “building bridges, not walls” between the community and law enforcement.