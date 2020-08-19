Kokomo Parks photo contest winners announced

The Kokomo Parks & Recreation Department celebrated Parks and Recreation Month with the Fourth Annual KPRD “Play on Kokomo” photo contest. Residents submitted photos of their favorite City of Kokomo Parks, such as Highland Park, Kokomo Beach, Foster Park or the local trails.
Participants were asked to post photos to social media with the hash tag #PlayOnKokomo2020. Readers submitted 179 photos via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram during the month of July.
The Kokomo Parks Board selected three winners at its August meeting. The first place winner wins two season passes to Kokomo Beach for the 2021 season along with 35 day passes. Second place winner wins two season passes for the 2021 season at Kokomo Beach while the third place winner will receive one season pass to Kokomo Beach for 2021.
The contest winners for 2020 are:
1st place – David Lovegrove “Sisters at the Vermont Bridge”
2nd place – Elizabeth Camp “Biking on the Nickel Plate Trail”
3rd place – Arien Suzanne Baxter “Checking out the creek”