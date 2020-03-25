Kokomo Parks Dept. closes all playgrounds

In accordance with the restrictions set forth by Gov. Eric Holcomb, the Kokomo Parks & Recreation Department is closing all playgrounds for public use.
At this time, parks will remain open, though all park restrooms have been closed until further notice. Temporary restrooms have been placed at or near existing restroom facilities for park users. Activities such as bike riding, jogging, and dog walking still are permitted in city parks, but users are encouraged to practice social distancing by maintaining a six-foot distance between users.
The Kokomo Senior Citizens Center, through the Area 5 Agency on Aging and Community Services Inc., will continue to offer the meal assistance program to the senior citizens of Kokomo. All meals now are being delivered to the City of Kokomo residents’ homes via Spirit of Kokomo on Mondays and Wednesdays. Warm meals are being accompanied by frozen meals to ensure that each senior will have a meal throughout the week. Any Senior over the age of 60 is eligible for the meal assistance program for a free will donation. To register for the meal assistance program, please contact the Kokomo Senior Citizens Center at 765-456-7557.
Cal the Kokomo Parks & Recreation Department at 765-456-7275 with any questions.