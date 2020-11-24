Nearly two years after one of the largest drug-trafficking bust in Kokomo history was completed, many present and former officers were honored by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for their work in taking down the drug operation.

Last Wednesday, the officers, which included Capt. Shane Melton, Capt. Austin McClain, Lt. Zach Rodman, and Officers Cody Rayls and Derek Root were given the U.S. Attorney’s Award for their work in “Operation Law and Order,” an investigation from nearly two years ago that resulted in over a dozen defendants being charged with federal drug crimes.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana Josh Minkler, joined by Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore and Kokomo Police Department chief Doug Stout, gave the awards to the officers at City Hall.

"This was a complicated case with many moving parts," said Minkler. "But the work of these outstanding officers paid off, and the streets of Kokomo are much safer because of it. Each of them worked hand in hand with our federal law enforcement partners to hold the accused accountable and provide justice to the citizens of Kokomo. It is a privilege for me to work daily with law enforcement officers and federal agents from across this great state. I see time and time again the dedication that officers and their federal partners commit to the many cases that we prosecute. So, I am grateful that I can recognize their work today, and I encourage all citizens to recognize the efforts of our police officers and to thank them whenever the opportunity presents itself."

“Operation Law and Order” garnered headlines in 2018 when 130 federal, state, and local law enforcement officers conducted several search warrants at 10 locations throughout the city, along with three other locations outside of local jurisdictions. “Operation Law and Order” saw 15 arrests, alongside more than 17 pounds of methamphetamine, more than two pounds of cocaine, two ounces of heroin, 122 grams of fentanyl, $37,000 in drug proceeds, and 24 firearms seized by law enforcement.

Federal prosecutors eventually leveled 22 federal charges against 14 defendants in the case, which ranged from firearms-related offenses and money laundering to drug possession and charges related a murder-for-hire plot Kokomo Police Department officers foiled in Kokomo.

Investigators also were able to arrest two hitmen who were hired by the organization to travel from Atlanta, Ga., to Kokomo to murder a Kokomo resident.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s office, the last defendant, Pierre Riley, 52, of Georgia, was sentenced on Nov. 6, 2020, to 490 months in federal prison and must serve five years supervised release after serving his prison sentence. The majority of those arrested through “Operation Law and Order” have been convicted.

Capt. Tonda Cockrell, Sgt. Charlie Fourkiller, Officer Chad VanCamp, and officer Ryan Shuey were recognized last week as well.