Kokomo-native serves aboard USS Iwo Jima

A Kokomo-native is serving aboard USS Iwo Jima, a U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship, deployed in the Atlantic Ocean.
Petty Officer 3rd Class Jonas Leonard is a 2016 J.M. Weatherwax High School graduate. Today, Leonard serves as a gunner’s mate.
"Gunner’s mates work on, maintain, and man the ships small arms, crew serve, and weapons systems," said Leonard.
