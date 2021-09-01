Kokomo mourns officer who helped organize city police

Kokomo lost a legend with the passing of Bob Trobaugh Aug. 15. Trobaugh, 76, was a father, friend, and role model to many in the community, as well as a trailblazer in the area of police reform.

“He was more than just a dad to me. He had filled that role in many people’s lives,” Guy Trobough, Bob’s son, said. Trobaugh said people started reaching out to him immediately after his father passed away. “The first thing I noticed was how many people he touched.”

Bob Trobaugh grew up in Kokomo and moved to Bloomington as a teenager. After graduating from University High School in Bloomington, Trobaugh went to North Dakota to study at Minot State University, where he had a successful wrestling career. After leaving the Army, Trobaugh ultimately moved back to Kokomo where he joined the Kokomo Police Department.

“He opened the door to the police department to become what it is today,” said Tom Kelley, Trobaugh’s friend who worked with him at the Kokomo Police Department.

Kelley said Trobaugh was on the frontlines of the race riots in the late 1960s and early ‘70s.

“Those were really dark days,” Kelley said.

“Everybody suffered. Trash trucks were blowing their horns in protest. Cars were breaking down. The police department was hiring people based on politics. Kokomo was sliding backwards.”

During that time period, Trobaugh was struck in the back by a bullet. Doctors were unable to remove it because it was too close to his spine, so it remained in his body for the rest of his life.

Despite the difficulties, Trobaugh stepped up as a leader to force change. In the early days of Trobaugh’s career, police officers did not have contracts with the cities they worked in so they were less protected from politics and had no bargaining power. Trobaugh managed to get the city’s attention and convinced them to negotiate.

“He said, ‘Let’s show ‘em what it would look like if the community had no cops,’” Kelley said. “All the cops called off one night. It broke their hearts.”

Kelley said the mayor threatened to arrest and discharge any officer who called off, but ultimately he would have had to fire almost the entire police force. It was painful for the officers not to work because they wanted to be helping their community, but the protest brought an important wave of reforms.

Trobaugh became president of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) in Kokomo before he was elected to the state level. He used collective bargaining to help get police contracts with the cities they worked in, insurance, pensions, and other benefits. After organizing changes across the state, he helped institute those changes across the country.

“He greatly improved the environment for police officers in the state of Indiana, then he went on to help other state FOP presidents organize their state’s changes,” Guy Trobaugh, who also works for the Kokomo Police Department, said.

“He started organizing locally, then statewide, then nationwide,” Guy said.

Guy said Trobaugh likely got his leadership from his father, Raymond “Tubby” Trobaugh, who was a celebrated football coach at Kokomo High School. Tubby Trobaugh was inducted into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame in 1974, but Guy said Tubby also helped organize school systems throughout his life. Bob Trobaugh grew up watching his father’s leadership in football and school administrations.

“[Bob] was always a natural leader, a natural coach,” Guy said. “He wanted to help people. He was firm but fair, truthful and not selfish.”

Trobaugh also worked for the police department as a field training officer, and his daughter, Ruth Wolf, said he would often bring guys home for dinner.

“He was a really good guy and he cared a lot for everybody,” Wolf said.

Wolf said Trobaugh also had a soft spot for his animals. He had chickens, cows, horses, and other farm animals he would take care of and sometimes sell for 4-H. Wolf said Trobaugh was a staple at the Strawtown Auction Barn on Thursday nights in Noblesville and would sometimes return home with more animals then he left with.

In addition to caring for his animals, Trobaugh enjoyed farming Hollingsworth Farm, which had belonged to his dad’s cousin. Wolf said the farm was Trobaugh’s second job in the days before police officers had benefits.

After retiring from the police department in 1988, Trobaugh worked as a foreman and an assistant superintendent for the street department until 2016.

The reforms Trobaugh made to the Kokomo Police Department continue to benefit police officers across the nation, but that is not the only legacy Trobaugh left.

“He was very witty, smart and sarcastic, and he had a sense of humor that would cut you to the bone,” Tom Kelley, Trobough’s friend and fellow former police officer, said, “but he treated everyone with kindness, compassion and empathy.”