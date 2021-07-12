Kokomo man killed when car slips off jack

A Kokomo man was killed yesterday after a vehicle he was repairing slipped off of its jack, pinning him underneath.
Yesterday just after 4 p.m. the Kokomo Police Department, Kokomo Fire Department, and Community Howard Regional Health EMS were dispatched to the 1300 Block of South Main Street in Kokomo in reference to a subject who was pinned under a vehicle.
The initial investigation found that Conner Andrew Scott Exmeyer, 25, of Kokomo was under his vehicle making repairs when it slid off its jack. The jack had been placed on loose gravel. Exmeyer was pinned under the front end of the vehicle and suffered severe injuries to his chest. He was pronounced deceased at the scene at 4:10 p.m., and the Howard County Coroner’s Office and Kokomo Police Department Detective were called to the scene.
Further investigation indicated that there were no suspicious circumstances and that the death was accidental.
Anyone with additional information may call the Howard County Coroner’s Office at 765-456-1186 or the Kokomo Police Department at 1-800-222-TIPS.