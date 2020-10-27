Kokomo man killed in crash

Kokomo man was killed in a crash yesterday after his vehicle was struck by an SUV.
Yesterday, Kokomo Police Department officers responded to a vehicle accident with injuries at US 931 and Gano Road. Investigators determined that a black Chevy operated by Clarence Ebron Jr., 54, of Kokomo was traveling westbound on Gano Road when his vehicle was struck by a southbound black Lincoln SUV operated by Beatriz R. Wright, 25, of Kirklin.
Wright had three juvenile occupants in her vehicle, and they all were transported to a local hospital for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries. Ebron was transported to St. Vincent Hospital and was later pronounced deceased. An autopsy of Ebron is pending with the Howard County Coroner.
This case remains active for investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sergeant Troy Hintz at 765-457-1105 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with anonymous tips.