Kokomo man in critical condition after getting stabbed by girlfriend

A Kokomo man is in critical condition after he was found by police to be suffering multiple stab wounds earlier today.
Today at around 11:19 a.m, Kokomo Police Department officers were dispatched to 511 E. Sycamore St. in reference to a person who had been stabbed. The victim was identified to officers as Kallieo T. Alford, 20, of Kokomo. Officers found Alford suffering from multiple stab wounds to his upper body.
The victim was transported to St. Vincent Hospital Kokomo and was subsequently flown to St. Vincent Hospital Indianapolis for more treatment. According to a press release from the KPD, Alford is currently in critical condition.
After the ensuing investigation Alford’s girlfriend and mother of his children, Ebony Davis, 20, was arrested and charged with one count of domestic violence battery (level 5 felony) and one count of aggravated battery (level 3 felony). No children were present during the incident, the KPD said.
The case remains active for investigation, and the KPD is encouraging anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sergeant Richard Benzinger at 765-456-7324 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. You may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with your anonymous tip.