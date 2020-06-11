Kokomo man faces numerous child molestation charges

A Kokomo man turned himself in yesterday afternoon after a warrant was issued for his arrest last Friday for numerous child molestation charges.
On June 5, the warrant was issued out of Howard County for the arrest of Monte G. Faulkner, 32, of Kokomo. The charges were the result of an investigation by the Kokomo Police Department to allegations of offenses alleged to have occurred at a south side Kokomo residence. The case was initiated in April 2020 when allegations made by three juveniles under 14 years of age provided information to investigators.
He’s facing the following charges:
- Child molest- Class A felony, two counts
- Child molest- Level 4 felony, one count
- Attempted child molest- Level 4 felony, four counts
- Battery on a person less than 14 years old- Level 6 felony, two counts
On June 10, at approximately 2:43 p.m., Faulkner turned himself into the Howard County jail where he is being held without bond.
This case remains active for investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective C. Cunningham #399 765-456-7136 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765- 456-7017. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip.