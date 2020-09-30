Kokomo man arrested on multiple warrants

Last night, Indiana State Police Trooper Andrew Baldwin located a Kokomo man wanted on 10 separate arrest warrants, alleging 10 criminal charges in two Indiana counties.
At approximately 7:40 p.m., a state trooper went to the Spring Hill Campground, Lot 39, in rural Kokomo, searching for Donnie Cox Jr., 39. Cox was wanted on multiple criminal arrest warrants. He was allegedly hiding out in a trailer at that location. The trooper, along with multiple Indiana State Police officers, located Cox and took him into custody without further incident.
Cox had active arrest warrants issued from Miami County courts, alleging criminal charges for theft, resisting law enforcement, two charges for invasion of privacy, two charges for intimidation, and operating a vehicle having never been licensed. He also was wanted on three separate arrest warrants issued by Howard County courts. The warrants alleged criminal charges for battery resulting in bodily injury to a pregnant woman, criminal confinement, and intimidation.
Cox is incarcerated in the Howard County jail with no bound.