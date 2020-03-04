A Kokomo man has been arrested for attempted murder following a report of a shooting on Monday.
On March 2, at 12:37 a.m., officers of the Kokomo Police Department responded to the 900 block of East Elm Street in reference to a shooting. Near the area, officers located a 25-year-old female victim who reported that her occupied vehicle had been shot while in the area of 900 E. Elm St. There were multiple bullet holes in the victim’s car. No injuries were reported.
During the initial investigation, officers learned of a possible suspect, Treyshon Derrick Lamont Banks, 23, of 948 E. Elm St. Interviews were conducted with the victims as well as Banks. A residence was searched and evidence collected.
As a result of this investigation, Banks was arrested for attempted murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Banks was transported to the Howard County Criminal Justice Center without incident.
This case remains active for investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Wines 456-7342 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 456-7017. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip.