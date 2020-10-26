Kokomo man arrested for murder after girlfriend found dead in alley

A Kokomo man has been arrested for murder after police say they found his girlfriend deceased in an alley.
Yesterday at 4:14 p.m., Kokomo Police Department officers responded to the alley in the 1200 block of West Taylor Street in reference to an unconscious, unresponsive person. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased female who was later identified as Elizabeth Rodriguez, 40, of Kokomo.
As a result of the investigation, Kokomo Police Department detectives arrested the victim’s boyfriend, James M. Charles, 28, of Kokomo on one count of murder.
An autopsy is scheduled for today at Community Howard Regional Health at the direction of the Howard County Coroner’s Office.
KPD is asking for anyone with home surveillance security to check their systems and contact the department with any media that may assist in this investigation. This case remains under investigation, and anyone having additional information is asked to contact Sergeant Rich Benzinger at 765-456-7324 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with anonymous tips.
Remember all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.