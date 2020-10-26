Kokomo man arrested for criminal recklessness after falsely claiming to have shot intruders

A Kokomo man has been arrested for criminal recklessness and neglect of a dependent after Kokomo Police Department officers arrived at his residence for what they thought what a home invasion in progress.
On Oct. 24, just before midnight, officers responded to 412 W. Markland Ave. in reference to a report of a home invasion in progress. When officers arrived at the residence, they heard gunshots being fired from inside.
Officers made contact with the homeowner, who was identified as 50-year-old Steven L. Desoto. Desoto was in possession of a shotgun, and he claimed that he had shot intruders inside his residence. Officers made entry into the residence and found no evidence that a home invasion had occurred. No individuals other than a juvenile relative was located inside the residence.
The investigation revealed that Desoto was intoxicated. Desoto was placed into custody and transported to the Howard County Criminal Justice Center without incident. No injuries were reported.
Steven Desoto, age 50, of Kokomo was charged on the following counts:
- Criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, level 5 felony
- Neglect of a dependent, level 6 felony
This case remains under investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sergeant Rich Benzinger at 765-456-7324 or by email at rbenzinger@cityofkokomo.org. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with anonymous tips.