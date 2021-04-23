Kokomo man arrested for child exploitation, possession of child porn

A Kokomo man has been arrested for child exploitation and possession of child porn.
On Feb. 3, the Kokomo Police Department, in partnership with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, initiated an investigation related to the possession and distribution of child pornography. The investigation developed to include the assistance of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the Winnebago Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
On April 13, investigators obtained a search warrant for 1306 Arundel Drive. Investigators from the Kokomo Police Department, Howard County Sheriff’s Office, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Indiana State Police, Howard County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation executed the search warrant. During the execution of the search warrant, digital devices were recovered from the residence.
After the search warrant, the suspect was identified as 49-year-old Brian Lee Jakes. Jakes was a resident at 1306 Arundel Drive.
On April 14, Jakes was reported as a missing person to the Kokomo Police Department.
On April 15, deputies from the Howard County Sheriff’s Office located Jakes on a farm property near 1200 West and 100 South. Jakes had sustained self-inflicted injuries and was transported to a hospital in Indianapolis for further evaluation and treatment.
On April 23, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Jakes for four counts of child exploitation, a level 4 felony, and nine counts of possession of child pornography, a level 5 felony.
That day, Jakes was released medically from an Indianapolis hospital where he was taken into custody by Kokomo Police Department investigators.
It is not believed that the other residents at 1306 Arundel Drive were involved in the matter. It is also not believed that Jakes possessed or distributed any photographs or videos involving any local children in the community, according to a press release from the Kokomo Police Department.
This case remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Austin Bailey at 765-456-7280 or by email at abailey@cityofkokomo.org.
If the public has any information regarding child pornography or child exploitation, contact the Kokomo Police Department or report it to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children 1-800-843-5678 or at https://www.missingkids.org