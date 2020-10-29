Kokomo man arrested for attempted murder

A Kokomo man has been arrested for two counts of attempted murder after a shots fired incident earlier this month.
On Oct. 9, officers of the Kokomo Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of South Union Street. Upon arrival, they located several shell casings at the scene.
Witnesses described a black male in a bronze or dark silver Kia who fired gunshots at two people who were walking on the sidewalk. One of the targeted victims was an 11-year-old Kokomo resident. No one was injured as a result of the shooting.
Criminal Investigators, along with the Uniform Patrol Section, were able to identify the suspect in question. A warrant was issued for the arrest of 22-year-old Kevonte Tyler out of Howard Superior Court II for two counts of attempted murder, a level one felony; two counts of criminal recklessness, a level 6 felony; and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, a level 5 felony.
On Oct. 27, Tyler was taken into custody at a home in the suburbs of Chicago. The arrest was part of a cooperative effort between the Kokomo Police Department, Indiana State Police, Chicago Police Department, and the FBI.
This case remains under investigation, and anyone having additional information is asked to contact Sgt. Bruce Rood at 456-7332 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 456-7017. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with anonymous tips.
All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.