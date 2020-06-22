Kokomo man arrested after shots fired

A Kokomo man has been arrested for criminal recklessness after Kokomo Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call.
On Saturday around 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 801 N. Jay St. in reference to shots fired.
Upon arrival, officers were informed that the residence a 720 E. Elm St. was struck when the shots were fired. Officers were informed that a gold Chevy Impala with "big rims" and "flat tires" fled the scene, along with a moped and black SUV.
Kokomo Police Dispatch received a 911 call of a vehicle in the 1600 block of North Webster Street matching the description of the gold Chevy Impala. Officer located the gold Chevy Impala and 22-year-old Jaquan Cordell Willis of Kokomo. Subsequent investigation determined that Willis was the driver of the gold Chevy Impala and the shooter of 720 E. Elm St.
Willis was arrested for criminal recklessness, a level 5 felony, and transported to the Howard County Criminal Justice Center.
This case remains active for investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Jeffery D. Catt at 765-456-7280 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip.