Kokomo lands $2.6 million in federal funds

The city of Kokomo’s transportation program got an unexpectedly-big boost in federal funding recently.

Last month, the city of Kokomo received word that it would be the recipient of $2.67 million in federal stimulus funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation. That funding, which is part of a $25 billion allocation as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act meant to help rural and urban areas maintain transit services during the pandemic, will be utilized by the city to purchase new Spirit of Kokomo buses and a storage barn for city transit vehicles.

“(Kokomo Howard County Government Coordinating Council Executive Director Tammy Corn) had heard rumblings that, in light of everything with the federal government helping with all aspects of everything in the economy nationwide, there would be some funding designated to transit since transit, in many areas, is operating what is considered an essential service for those that need to get around to get groceries, medication, doctors, whatever it may be,” said Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore. “So, knowing that there would be something coming, but for it to be that amount allocated to Kokomo, was definitely a pleasant surprise.”

According to Corn, the funding will be utilized primarily for two purposes: to purchase six 22-foot Spirit of Kokomo buses, and it also will contribute to the construction of a new bus barn to store city transit vehicles. In 2014, the city’s vehicle storage barn that was located at central garage burned down, and it was never rebuilt. Since then, the city had pivoted to storing the vehicles with at a wastewater treatment facility in order to comply with regulations, but that was far from an ideal scenario, according to Corn.

“When we lost our barn, the FTA says we have to have a place that is secured where they can be parked and they prefer inside,” said Corn. “So wastewater went out of their way and made some space for us, but it’s not really a great place to be, especially with this COVID-19 stuff because you have vactor vehicles and trash vehicles in there when it’s cold. You have a lot of potential for cross contamination. So, getting this barn moving – the bus barn storage facility is what it is called – will help tremendously with any kind of cross contamination that could be possible.”

Of the funding, $800,000 will go toward the cost of the bus barn, but the total cost of the barn has yet to be finalized. The six Spirit of Kokomo buses will be purchased for about $56,000 each, said Corn. The rest will be used to help with operational expenses.

The buses will complement the existing fleet of 29 vehicles and will replace some higher-mileage buses in normal rotations of city transit. Corn said that replaced vehicles will be added to a contingency fleet, which the city doesn’t have currently.

The buses also will help with changes that have had to be made to city transit due to COVID-19.

“With everything on lockdown, we were running a 22-foot bus behind the trolley,” said Corn. “Anytime the trolley started to get more than that 10 count, like they would get eight or nine people, we’d have a bus ready. We are starting to ramp back up, so it’s becoming more difficult. Obviously, these buses take some time to get, but if we have that wave in the winter with influenza, these buses will help with the ability to social distance more.”

The $2.6 million injection into local transit comes at an uncertain time for government funding. Moore said that the federal stimulus payment likely will help free up funding for the city to use for matching funds in the future for local transit. The local system is largely dependent upon federal matching grant programs.

“It lends support to the fact that when everyone has been talking for months about what services are essential or nonessential, public transit, we sometimes take that for granted,” said Moore. “We see the trolleys out and the Spirit of Kokomo and think that’s just business as usual, but those drivers have been on the front lines as well because they’re uncertain as to whether someone is asymptomatic or what their true reason is for picking up medication or going to the doctor’s office may be. They’re part of those front line heroes as well.”