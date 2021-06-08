Kokomo graduation speakers inspire peers during commencement

The bulk of my junior and senior years of high school were spent tucked in the windowless rooms of the Diploma Programme hallway. Above the Performing Arts Center, which I walked past every day, giving me plenty of time to ponder its meaning, is a quote from President Barack Obama. It reads, “The future belongs to young people with an education and the imagination to create.”

What I love about Kokomo High School, more than anything else, is that we are first and foremost a community. We thrive on inclusivity and accessibility, support each other’s strengths, and cover each other’s weaknesses. We put focus in growth and in character, in innovation and responsibility.

I am honored to not only be part of this community but to represent it here today. I find immense pride in knowing that we, the class of 2021, are part of the next generation. We are the young people the quote was referring to, in part because this is where we came from.

As we enter the next chapter of our lives, may we remember and utilize the foundation given to us at Kokomo High School to become active members of society, to create change, and to push ourselves to new horizons we never thought possible.

We already have an education, or at least part of one, and many of us are continuing to pursue it. We’re all young, and no matter which path we took over the past few years, it most definitely instilled in us the passion and drive for something beyond this gymnasium. High school, for better or for worse, is where we first become people. Now, we are left to do something about that.

Now, I’m just a girl who had a high grade point average and, shockingly, a varsity letter. I’m not very good at being serious, and I’m certainly not very good at calculus. Therefore, I admit that I am not the greatest source of wisdom in this room, nor the most capable of providing an especially poignant parting message.

But, I am one of you, and I do love that Barack Obama quote, so I will leave you with another one. Former President Obama says, “Keep exploring. Keep dreaming. Keep asking why. Don’t settle for what you already know. Never stop believing in the power of your ideas, your imagination, your hard work to change the world.”

Now I don’t want to get political, but I think he’s onto something.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Since the beginning of high school, the teachers and faculty of Kokomo High School quotidianly emphasized the importance of legacy onto our student body.

Through our personal experiences, each and every individual will be leaving their own unique legacy on Kokomo High School, whether it be one of sportsmanship through athletics, teamwork through music, leadership through clubs, or studiousness through academics. We have each paved our own individual legacies throughout our four years at Kokomo High School. Together, we as a graduating class have culminated a joined legacy of success, determination, and resiliency.

We have all heard the phrase “Legacy Matters,” but what does it really mean? A legacy is a situation that has developed over time as a result of past actions and decisions. Throughout high school, we have all made a series of choices that yielded varying consequences — good and bad. These choices have culminated to create our reputations, and over the years, these have created our legacies.

As seniors, the underclassmen look up to us for support and guidance. The legacies we have created and left upon our community impact the extent of success that may fall upon those who come to us for advice. Not only are our legacies impactful to members of our community, but they impact the high school experiences of individuals throughout the world.

Every year, Kokomo High School receives a multitude of international students, many of whom come from cultures that are vastly different from our own. The relationships we build leaves a lasting legacy of awareness and cultural understanding to these students and allows them to leave their own legacies of initiative and open-mindedness onto our community.

As we become more knowledgeable of other cultures, we are able to realize that no matter how differently our backgrounds are, we are more similar than we are different, helping us become a more globally-minded society. After high school, our legacies will begin to fall into action, with students following in our footsteps to successfully navigate through their senior year amidst a pandemic, while having the resiliency to see it through until the end, and having the determination to lead successful lives after high school.

In closing, I would like to take the opportunity to reflect upon our final moments in high school, so that we may recognize and appreciate the tribulations we have all endured throughout our past four years and, more specifically, throughout the past 14 months of the pandemic. Let us think back on our most challenging moments and remind ourselves that we overcame it. Let us reminisce on our anxieties because without them we would not know success. Our lives are full of choices, and the successes we cultivated led us to the places we are today. Congratulations class of 2021, we’ve made it. Thank you.