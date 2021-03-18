Kokomo could lose MSA designation; public comment being sought

As reported in the state and local news, the Kokomo Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) may lose its MSA designation due to a change in how core cities are categorized.
This designation impacts how federal funding, like Community Development Block Grants, is determined.
The Office of Management and Budget is requesting public comment on the recommendation through 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 19.
Public comment can be left here: https://www.regulations.gov/document/OMB-2021-0001-0001. The page also includes more information on the change and MSA designations.