The Howard County Juvenile Probation Department is now accepting submissions from the community to design a new flag for the Robert J. Kinsey Youth Center.

The facility provides short-term secure and non-secure emergency shelter for detained and sheltered youth in Howard County, and now, the community has a chance to get involved with the service.

Contestants must be 18 years of age or younger and are asked not to put names or any identifying information on the design itself. Designs must be submitted either as a three-by-five inch drawing or PDF image, and a paragraph explaining the design must be turned in with each submission. Entries are due by July 23.

Once completed, designs may be submitted by email to Kimberlee.atwell@howardcountyin.gov or in person at the Kinsey Youth Center at 701 S. Berkley Road.

Officials encourage individuals interested in submitting a design to consider the following when creating:

1. Keep it simple. The flag should be so simple that a child can draw it from memory.

2. Use symbols that mean things to the community

3. Use two or three basic colors from a standard color set: red, white, blue, green, yellow, and black

4. Be distinctive or related to youth

Prizes for the top three contestants include American Express gift cards for $100, $75, and $50 for first, second, and third place winners respectively.

Prizes and the making of the flag are paid for through a Juvenile Detention Alternative Initiative grant.

The judges of the contest will be Judge Murray of Howard Circuit Court, Juvenile Referee Donald “DJ” Bolinger, Assistant Chief Probation Officer Connie Burton, Kinsey Youth Center Director Jeff Lipinski, JDAI Coordinator Michelle Ege, Deputy Prosecutor Jeff Lowry, and Public Defender Cheryl Griffin.