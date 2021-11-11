KHS student protests school dress code

Ella Arnold remembers the straw that broke the camel’s back. She was wearing a regular T-shirt that fully covered her shoulders to school that day, but the way she was carrying her backpack caused one of her bra straps to show. The exposed strap lead to a dress code violation. Arnold, who was forced to miss test preparations for one of her classes at Kokomo High School, was upset.

“After that happened, I was talking to my friends about it. They were talking about how we need to make a change, so I thought, if nobody else is going to do it, I might as well,” Arnold said. “I’m willing to get slightly in trouble with the school, because I know I won’t get in trouble with my parents for standing up for something that I believe in. What I’m doing is not wrong. It’s not illegal.”

Arnold’s friend, Ashlee Kanable, said she wanted to support Arnold and protest the dress code, which she also perceives as unfair.

“I was like, we need to say something or do something about it,” Kanable said. “We kind of started the protest, and we spread the word by posting on Instagram stories and Snapchat.”

Kanable said she noticed high school boys reacting negatively to the social media posts, but she said girls were “standing up for themselves” and filling out forms to attend the protest.

Arnold posted a link to a Google survey on her Instagram and Snapchat stories, to see if other students were interested in protesting the dress code, and to her surprise, 108 people signed up.

Arnold said one girl responded to her posts to tell her that students and parents have tried to discuss the dress code with school administrators before, but the school shut them down.

“I’d understand if they would pull us out of class because you could see our underwear or something, but not a bra strap,” Arnold said. “I’ve been pulled out of class because they could see my bra strap. I’ve been sent to in school suspension for skin on my leg. They made me put duct tape on my skin, which then ended up causing me to have a rash on my leg. I think [that] is highly inappropriate.”

Arnold believes the dress code targets girls more heavily for infractions like showing too much skin in the shoulders and legs, but does not have equal weight when boys wear sagging pants or shorts that girls would have to change out of.

“Guys walk around the school after last period shirtless because of their activities, and [the school] doesn’t say anything to them, but if a girl were to wear shorts right after school for, say, marching band or cheer, she would get in trouble until she were in her uniform,” Arnold said.

Arnold believes the school overreacts to the way students, especially girls, dress and misinterprets casual clothing as too distracting.

“Students don’t find what girls wear to be distracting. I feel like the school is pointing it out because they are the ones feeling distracted by what students are wearing,” Arnold said.

“I don’t feel that it’s appropriate to pull a girl out of class because her shoulder is showing. I don’t feel like a shoulder should be a thing that a teacher finds distracting. Or the skin that’s on my leg; I don’t feel like the skin that’s on my leg is any different is than the skin that’s on my arm.”

Arnold is not opposed to her school having a dress code, but she believes it is enforced too aggressively and does more harm to students than good. She wants the dress code changed so it is more equal for all students, and she thinks parents should be notified any time a student is dress coded. Right now, she said the school does not alert parents about small dress code violations.

Arnold said her parents are “100 percent for it” when it comes to her protesting the dress code. When she organized a protest across from the school, her mom and grandparents were beside her. Her stepdad, who had to work, drove by to show his support.

Some of her teachers gave Arnold advice about how to plan and carry out her protest. One teacher in particular never stated his opinion of the dress code, but he encouraged Arnold to speak her mind and recommended tips to ensure Arnold would not break any school rules.

Arnold scheduled the first protest on Sept. 3. She made sure to protest after school and off school property so she was not breaking any rules, but she was disappointed with the turnout.

“Everything was legal,” Arnold said. “But they were still pulling kids out of class that day, telling them that if they went to my protest they would be suspended, and they were being extremely aggressive about it. That’s why half the kids who signed up for my protest didn’t go. They were terrified that they would get suspended.”

Kokomo School Corporation declined to comment, but Arnold said no one was suspended for attending the protest.

“The administration can’t ignore us forever. It’s something that’s going to be spoken about,” Arnold said. She has been talking with other students about ways they can protest that will not elicit such a negative response from the school corporation.

“They refuse to acknowledge what we’ve done. I honestly think, unless we put up a good fight and we keep doing what we’re doing, we’re not going to see change.”