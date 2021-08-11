KHS STEM Academy receives certification

Kokomo High School’s Stem Academy was named one of 14 schools from seven Indiana districts to receive STEM certification from the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE).

STEM Certified Schools prioritize subjects such as science, technology, engineering, and math. The schools must also offer a non-traditional approach to education using tools such as employing inquiry, project-based learning, community engagement, entrepreneurship, student-centered classrooms, and out-of-school STEM activities.

“I commend the dedication, creativity, and commitment of Kokomo High School STEM Academy teachers and administrators, whose work ensured success in earning STEM certification,” said Dr. Mike Sargent, Kokomo School Corp. superintendent. He credited teachers for collaborating across disciplines and providing students with projects based on real-life experiences.

The STEM Academy launched six years ago. Staff members worked each year to build a program that met the IDOE guidelines for certification.

“Our teachers have worked many hours to learn and grow their STEM curriculum in order to provide our students with an outstanding educational experience,” said KHS Principal Angela Blessing.

The STEM curriculum is also part of the special education program. Students in Temberly Rinker’s Transitions Science class regularly use two greenhouses, two ecosystem aquariums, and one hydroponics tower garden to plant, care for, and harvest plants throughout the school year.

“Learning in the STEM Academy looks very different from traditional classroom instruction,” Rinker said. “Students in the STEM Academy are encouraged to try new things, and failures are viewed as a starting point for future success.”

A new Maker Space, which opened last spring, also supports STEM education. The space is equipped with a laser cutter and 3D printer and allows students to work on projects that require sewing, building and soldering.

The STEM Academy is supported by a partnership with Purdue University, which administers the GEAR UP grant program at KHS. GEAR UP aims to increase the number of students who are prepared to enter and succeed in postsecondary education, while also conducting research to better understand student STEM learning.

The grant assists the STEM Academy by providing money for STEM resources, professional development for staff and an after-school STEM program for students.

Maple Crest STEM Middle School, which earned its original STEM certification in 2016, also recently earned recertification status from the IDOE.

“We have continued to improve our curricular opportunities and build on existing partnerships with community organizations,” said Principal Tom Hughes. “We now have 100 percent of our students participating in STEM projects throughout the school year.”