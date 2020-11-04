The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, in conjunction with Indiana Humanities, will present DNA Explorers: Presentations on Genetic Genealogy on Saturday, Nov. 14.

DNA Explorers’ Robert Sliwinski, a biologist/genetic genealogist, will give a full day of presentations covering DNA topics. He is the founder of DNA Explorers and does presentations on genetic genealogy throughout the Midwest. Robert is also adjunct faculty at DePaul University in Lincoln Park Chicago in the Environmental Science Department. Originally from Chicago, he currently lives in Carroll County, Indiana.

DNA Explorers: Presentations on Genetic Genealogy will be offered virtually via Zoom; however, if you do not have access to technology, KHCPL will have a limited number of seats will be available at KHCPL Main. Wear a mask, and everyone will practice social distancing.

Here’s the schedule for the program:

• 8:45 a.m. – Zoom room opens

• 9:10 a.m. – Introductions

• 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. – Session 1: The Basics of DNA Testing for Ancestry

• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. – Session 2: Navigating Paternal and Maternal DNA Test Results

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

• 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. – Break for lunch

• 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. – Session 3: Navigating Autosomal DNA Results and Contacting Matches

• 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. – Session 4: A Review of Ethnicity Estimates from Nine DNA Testing Companies

• 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. – Session 5: Interpretation of DNA results volunteers submitted in advance

To receive the Zoom invitation to attend this all-day presentation, you must call the KHCPL Genealogy and Local History Department at 765-626-0839. You will need an email address to participate.

This program has been made possible through Indiana Humanities as part of One State/One Story. One State/One Story: The Year We Left Home is presented by Indiana Humanities in partnership with the Indiana Center for the Book and the Indiana State Library.

In 2020, Hoosiers are invited to engage deeply with a book as part of INseparable, Indiana Humanities’ two-year initiative looking at how we relate to each other across boundaries.