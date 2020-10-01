KHCPL Main reopening today; services limited

The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library will reopen KHCPL Main with limited services beginning at noon on Thursday, Oct. 1.
Call 626-0856 to find out the KHCPL Bookmobile schedule.
Patrons can:
- return materials
- pick up holds
- browse shelves and check out materials
- make photocopies
- search our online catalog from your own devices
- place holds with staff’s assistance
Other services are not yet available, including public computer use, scanning, and faxing.
Keep watching social media and KHCPL.org to find out when we’ll reopen KHCPL South and KHCPL Russiaville, and resume other services.