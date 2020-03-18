KHCPL closed until April 20

Due to COVID-19, the Howard County Commissioners ordered the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library to close for 30 days. The library will reopen on Monday, April 20.
“We know this was not a decision the commissioners took lightly,” said KHCPL Director of Marketing Lisa Fipps. “We appreciate all that they’re doing to keep everyone safe. Just like the commissioners, KHCPL has been monitoring the situation. Ever since the first case was reported in the United States, KHCPL has been staying in touch with health experts, local authorities, and other libraries. Many other libraries have already closed, and, during its March 16 regularly scheduled meeting, the KHCPL Board of Trustees had planned to consider closing the library. While we strongly believe that libraries are vital to their communities, the world is experiencing a deadly pandemic. It’s reached not only Indiana, but also Howard County. For the safety of not only our patrons and staff, but also the entire community during this unprecedented time, we agree with the commissioners’ decision. We will still serve the community, but just virtually during this crisis.”
To stay abreast of KHCPL news and resources, patrons can follow KHCPL on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
“Like everyone, we’re adapting,” Fipps said. “We want to continue our vital role in the community but do it in a way that keeps everyone safe. We thank everyone in advance for their patience and understanding.”
Here are some changes KHCPL’s made to date to serve the community:
- KHCPL has extended to May 1 the expiration date of any cards that will be expiring while we’re closed so that patrons can continue to download books, music, magazines, movies, and more without any disruption in service.
- KHCPL has extended the due date to Monday, April 20, for all items currently checked out.
- KHCPL has temporarily increased the number of HOOPLA items patrons can check out per month per library card to 15. Hoopla is a digital streaming service for library cardholders to access eBooks, eAudiobooks, music, movies, and TV shows using portable devices, such as smartphones and tablets. Patrons can do that from anywhere.
- KHCPL’s partner vendors, such as Scholastic, are responding to the COVID-19 crisis and offering services as well. For example, Scholastic Learn at Home provides day-by-day projects, based on grade level, to keep kids reading, thinking, and growing with cross-curricular journeys. Each day includes four separate learning experiences, each built around a story or video. Kids can do them on their own or with their families. Patrons can access that with KHCPL’s website, KHCPL.org.
KHCPL already offers many free resources, in addition to HOOPLA and Scholastic, that people can access from home using their KHCPL card. Just go to KHCPL.org and click on “Research” and then “All databases” to see the full list.
Here are some of the more popular ones:
- Overdrive: It allows users to borrow ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, and streaming videos free from KHCPL to enjoy on your mobile device or computer. Users can read, listen, or watch instantly, or download the materials for later offline usage.
- Lynda.com: It’s a library of over 4,000 different video courses for different skill levels. Subjects covered include business, photography, information technology, and web and social media.
- Creativebug: It offers more than 1,000 award-winning art and craft video classes taught by recognized experts and artists. Classes including using a Cricut, sewing, drawing, jewelry making, painting, food decorating, and more.
- Flipster Magazine and RBdigital Magazines: Both of these allow you to browse magazines online. Free!
- Freegal Music:Userscan download free music, up to three songs per week. Songs are yours to keep and can transfer them to any portable device.
- Howard County Memory Project: If you like researching your ancestry, this provides digital access to the historical, genealogical, and personal memories associated with Howard County.
- Mango Languages: Learn a new language free. It prepares learners for realistic conversations and strengthens everyday communication skills in over 70 world languages, including English.
- National Geographic Kids: It offers kids accurate and age-appropriate content focusing on science, nature, culture, archaeology, and space.
- Universal Class: It provides unlimited access to continuing education courses, covering a broad range of topics.
- ChiltonLibrary: It provides access to repair, maintenance, and service information on the most popular cars, trucks, vans and SUVs on the road today, as well as many new vehicles.