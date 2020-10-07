The long-planned and much-needed renovations for public housing in Kokomo now are becoming a reality through a national program utilized by the Kokomo Housing Authority.

The KHA, after receiving approval from the Kokomo Common Council, will be working to implement a Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) program to its properties throughout Kokomo. The program will allow for renovations that, according to KHA Executive Director Derek Steele, are necessary.

“By improving their homes, creating more stability, and creating more of a sense of pride, it will overall impact positively the community as a whole,” Steele said. “We’re taking what everybody knows is public housing and trying to make it a little more livable.”

The RAD program was initiated to address the backlog of needed improvements for public housing throughout the country. The targeted properties are converted into Section 8 contracts, allowing for the estimated $35 billion in backlog improvements to be handled by housing authorities. Steele estimated that nearly $40 million in renovations will be needed for KHA properties.

According to Steele, the idea is to update and modernize properties to improve living conditions for residents, although the exact improvements have yet to be determined. Steele said the majority of the cost of the program will be handled by private investors, due to funding issues for housing authorities across the country.

“So basically, the government would need to come up with billions of dollars to give to housing authorities across the country in order to improve properties to the point that they should be approved to,” Steele said. “Basically that’s a whole funding issue that’s occurred over decades. If a housing authority needs $100,000 for a property, the government can only allocate 80 percent of that. Well, you can’t do the improvements for 80 percent. So you either find the other 20 percent, or you set that aside and do little improvements. Or you set it all aside or wait until you can get more for more improvements.”

While some money will come from private investors, the other portions will be paid for from city-issued bonds and from the sale of tax credits purchased by the private investors. This is necessary, Steele said, because government spending is an issue this year as a result of a decrease in tax revenue, although Steele reiterated that the KHA is “in a fairly decent situation and can withstand that fluctuation.”

Terrace Towers, Civic Center Tower, Dunbar Court, Pine Valley, and around 40 of what were called “scatter units,” public housing homes owned by the KHA, will be revamped through Phase 1 of the RAD program. Phase 3 will address Garden Square, the largest and oldest property owned by the KHA that will be incorporated into the RAD program. Phase 2, which is underway now, is addressing needed renovations to homes owned by the KHA throughout the city. That phase is nearing completion.

Residents will not see an increase in their rent payments, and, while their unit is being worked on, they will be transferred free of charge to another unit in or near the same property. Moving costs will be handled by the KHA. After the renovations are completed, residents will be able to return to their previous unit.

According to Steele, upward of 500 families will benefit from the extensive renovations.

“We’re talking 500 families,” Steele said. “To be able to improve their homes is a huge first step to improving their interactions in the community, their involvement in the community. This is a huge deal.”

The completion date of Phases 1 and 3 are unknown. The KHA is currently awaiting financial approval from HUD for these phases.