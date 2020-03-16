KHA takes measures to prevent against COVID–19

The Kokomo Housing Authority’s response to growing concerns over COVID-19 is to continue providing services to residents while maintaining good social-distancing practices.
Following recommendations from the CDC, the Indiana State Department of Health, and the Howard County Department of Health, KHA is taking proactive defensive measures against this pandemic. These efforts to alleviate the progression include changes in operations through March 31.
KHA is moving staff across its five properties in an effort to mitigate the risk of anyone inadvertently infecting the other employees of the agency. The practice, known as “social-distancing,” is a measure that requires space between different individuals. The increase in space lessens the likelihood infections will be transmitted from one individual to another.
The public will find the move of the financial and housing services offices from Civic Center Tower to the administrative offices at Walnut Building located at 400 E. Walnut St. If anyone should have any questions, they are encouraged to contact the Housing Authority at 765-459-3162.
Derick Steele, CEO of the Housing Authority, said this is the best way to help keep staff and residence safe.
“Our goal is to limit social interactions, not invoke isolation. Having our staff and maintenance personnel spread out will allow the agency to continue providing services,” he said.
Steele noted that this is temporary but necessary to meet the needs of the residents served by the agency.
Kokomo Mayor, Tyler Moore, said he appreciated the proactive nature of KHA’s attempts to continue operations during this time.
“I am grateful to have members of this community willing to step up for the greater good. Many businesses and agencies are making tough choices right now. The impact this will have on Kokomo will be effective in maintaining low transmission rates of the virus,” Moore said.
Steele was confident this approach will be successful and said he appreciates everyone’s patience and understanding.
“Please do not hesitate to reach out if you have any questions or concerns. We will make changes and evolve our plan as things develop in our community. At this point we will continue providing housing and transforming lives,” he said.