KHA moves to appointment-only basis amid COVID-19 outbreak

In light of the ordinance enacted by the Howard County Commissioners, and the guidance provided by both state and federal authorities, Kokomo Housing Authority is taking further steps in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.
Effective immediately, all KHA offices will be open to the public by appointment only. This will include rent payments. Residents should use the drop box for rent payments at Garden Square at 800 E. Hoffer St. and the Accounting office at Civic Center Tower at 210 E. Taylor St. If rent is being paid by debit card, an appointment will need to be scheduled to help eliminate lines and unnecessary public interaction. To schedule an appointment, call 765-459-3162.
These measures are in place until further notice and will be continuously evaluated as circumstances change and guidance is provided.
The Housing Authority of the City of Kokomo offers affordable, safe, sanitary housing for low income and disadvantaged individuals and families. Properties throughout the city provide for various family sizes and individuals. The agency also administers the Housing Choice Voucher program which subsidizes rent payments to private landlords on behalf of eligible clients, allowing very low-income families to choose to lease or purchase safe, decent, and affordable privately-owned rental housing.