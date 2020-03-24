KHA closed through April 7 in response to governor’s orders

In light of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive order, Kokomo Housing Authority is closing, with the exception of “essential” functions from Wednesday, March 25, and will reopen Tuesday, April 7.
This closure is for the benefit of stopping the spread of the COVID-19 virus and to stay consistent with state and community guidance. Derick Steele, KHA CEO, said residents still can rely on services. “During the closure, KHA will continue to provide ‘essential’ functions. This includes maintenance and social services to maintain the health and safety of those served. All maintenance calls will be handled through the Emergency On-Call service and addressed as needed.” Steele reiterated that emergencies are identified as those “conditions dangerous to life, health, or serious enough to cause damage to buildings and equipment,” Steele said.
Steele said the agency takes this virus seriously but still is committed to serving the residents. Residents residing in KHA properties are asked to call 765-452-6641 for all emergency maintenance issues. If anyone is in need of a response from a member of the social service team, they can call KHA's main line at 765-459-3162 ext. 1304 and leave a voicemail.