KFD, volunteer departments weigh in on need for ambulances

Concern has grown as of late over more ambulance calls being made to volunteer fire departments — which is done when hospital medics are busy — but what do those who step up when the hospitals are tied up think about the situation?

Some don’t feel it’s fair to their constituents to have to respond to calls they feel the hospitals are responsible for, and others offered suggestions on how to put less pressure on these volunteer departments. According to Russiaville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Landen Bartley, the hospitals should be finding ways to pick up the slack.

“My problem with it is that they’re calling for us, and I’m taking away from my constituents to cover into an area that the hospitals agreed that they would be able to cover,” Bartley said. “And so my outlook on it is that it’s not the city’s fault; it’s these hospitals, the high paying administrators making the decisions saying, ‘Yeah, we’ll cover. We’ll do this. We’ll do that.’ But they’re not holding up to their end of the bargain, and in my opinion, it’s on them.”

According to dispatch records, calls to the Russiaville Fire Department increased from one call during the fourth quarter of 2019 to four during the fourth quarter of 2020, a 300-percent increase. The department wasn’t the only one seeing an increase in calls for service.

Taylor Township, Greentown, and Galveston’s calls also increased, with Taylor rising from 51 calls in the fourth quarter of 2015 to 74 in 2020 (a 45-percent increase over five years), Greentown from 36 calls to 48 (a 33-percent increase), and Galveston from 71 calls to 132 calls (an 86-percent increase). Harrison Township was the only department to see a decrease in calls. The department responded to 26 calls during the fourth quarter of 2015 and 19 calls in 2020, a decrease of 27 percent.

The hospitals both have seen significant increases in calls for service over the past five years as well, with Community Howard Regional Health experiencing a 50-percent increase in calls from 2015 to 2020 and Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo seeing a 31-percent increase.

Though Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore has brought up the possibility of returning the city’s ambulance service, which was nixed in 2009 during the Goodnight administration, to help with an overall increase of calls for service, Taylor Township Fire Rescue Chief Jason Gunning pushed for thinking beyond city limits when it comes to providing EMS protection.

“The answer or fix is not implementing an ambulance that used to be in service by the city,” said Gunning in a post on Facebook. “It's ONLY part of the answer or fix if you will. Howard County Government and Howard County Fire Chiefs Association need to collaborate in order to provide COUNTY-WIDE based EMS. We are bigger, more efficient, and more successful when everyone comes together.”

When the city ambulance, which was run by the Kokomo Fire Department, was discontinued in May 2009, Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo and Community Howard Regional Health began shouldering the majority of service calls, along with volunteer departments in the city. Concern has been raised, both in Howard County and within city limits, over an increase in calls being made that county ambulances, or even as far as Galveston, have had to respond to in Kokomo.

According to EMS Coordinator Brad Bray, the Greentown Fire Department operates two ambulances, one of which is manned by a paid staff that’s on-call from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. If a call is made, the paid driver and EMT respond first, and then volunteers are put on-call after. Although Bray said that Greentown leaving its coverage area as frequently as it has been was a concern, he said the number-one priority is patient care, regardless of where that patient is located.

“I was the biggest proponent of keeping Kokomo’s ambulance,” Bray said. “I was doing EMS with Kokomo Fire, and we had one ambulance and the other one in service part of the time. And I think that would help a lot with the city if Kokomo had an ambulance. And I think the mayor is working toward that, but it’s going to take more than four years to get the fire department back in shape, I’m afraid.”

According to Kokomo Fire Department Chief Chris Frazier, talks to return the city ambulance are ongoing, and he has begun sifting through numbers to examine how often a volunteer agency responds to calls within the city.

A return of an ambulance service to the fire department would mean that city BLS calls can be responded to much quicker, within five minutes for most of the city, Frazier said, and eight to 10 minutes for the “far edges of the city.”

“I think there’s two factors to it. First of all, we should be able to provide the service to the city to make sure the ambulance coverage is sufficient for the amount of runs. We are seeing a little bit of an uptick in runs over the last couple years and total ambulance runs in the city,” Frazier said. “Secondly, the biggest concern to us is time. How long would it take for a volunteer ambulance to come into the city, especially when we’re talking about Galveston coming into the county even for these runs?”