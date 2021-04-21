Howard County saw a lot of change, progress, and maintained its financial health throughout a year of COVID-19, according to Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman.

Speaking to city and county government officials, along with community members, at Bel Air Events last Wednesday, Wyman expounded on a myriad of subjects, including COVID-19 in Howard County, the county’s finances, growing resources for addiction, and projects that are set to gain traction soon.

COVID-19 in Howard County

A large portion of Wyman’s address dealt with COVID-19 in the county and its ramifications. In his speech, he discussed spiking numbers and the decisions made to prevent further spread of the virus early on.

For example, Howard County entered its “red” designation following an outbreak of COVID-19 in the Howard County jail. Likewise, Wyman said the area’s two hospitals, Community Howard Regional Health and Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo, came close to being “overrun.”

As of last week, Howard County’s 10-day average was 12 new cases of COVID per day, and as of March 31, there were a total of 215 deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

Now, the vaccine rollout has been going well, Wyman said. According to the commissioner, over 22,000 initial shots of the vaccine have been administered through the Howard County Health Department, an area hospital, or a local vaccine distributor like CVS. Additionally, 15,000 people had received both doses of a vaccine, becoming fully vaccinated.

Despite seeing the light at the end of the tunnel regarding COVID-19, Wyman reiterated the importance of receiving the vaccine and called on the community to get vaccinated.

“Understand this from me,” Wyman said. “This is not a political statement. This is not Republican or Democrat. This is me as a community leader and all my fellow community leaders just asking you, please. We are so close to the other side of this thing. Let’s get our vaccines and continue to take this progress to the other side.”

Finances in good shape, progress made on county projects despite pandemic

Wyman touted the County’s healthy finances during his address.

Howard County remains debt-free, and in 2020, the county sat with $16 million in funds, $14 million of which ended up as an unappropriated cash balance. The rainy-day fund stands at $900,000, and Howard County has an economic development income tax fund of $3.5 million.

“What that means for us is, we end up in a pandemic like we are, we’re still operating,” Wyman said. “We’re still able to pay for things that need to be done. It puts us in a situation where if the economy ever turned and was drastically down, we’d be in a position with cash to be able to weather those times and not have to come raising taxes and those sorts of things.”

Notably, Howard County had a 95-percent collection rate on property taxes, down only one percent from last year’s rate of 96 percent.

Addiction, mental health resources grew during 2020

Resources for those struggling with mental health issues and addiction also grew last year in Howard County, Wyman said.

Valley of Grace, a treatment center set to open in eastern Howard County, was approved and is expected to begin operating this spring or early summer. Another sober living facility, dubbed “Hope for Hurting,” was approved as well. The facility is a 50-bed resource for those struggling with addiction. Wyman said that space is slated for a ribbon cutting later this month.

First City Recovery, a facility featuring both in-patient and out-patient care for addiction needs, opened recently as well, Wyman noted.

Further, Turning Point Systems of Care received an Eli Lilly Foundation Grant of $4.9 million to grow operations and to create a drop-in center where law enforcement potentially could take those struggling with addiction as an alternative to jail.

In the same vein, Indiana’s Region 5, which includes Howard County, became recognized for “effectively ending” veteran homelessness, making it only the eighth region in the country to do so and the first in Indiana, Wyman said.

Ongoing developments

While economic development hit a setback last year due to COVID-19, Wyman said momentum has been building for two of the most-anticipated facilities in the realm of local developments: the downtown hotel and conference center and the industrial park.

According to Wyman, the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance is in negotiations with a landowner for the creation of an industrial park, and that “we’re back and forth on offers and counteroffers.”

The other, the hotel and conference center, long marred from potential developers backing out and subsequently, the collapse of the tourism industry due to the pandemic, is making progress as of late.

“Literally last week, we had an excellent meeting with our preferred developer, and I feel like the traction’s coming back,” Wyman said. “I felt like when we got done with the meeting, I think the Mayor (Tyler Moore) would agree. We said, ‘Wow.’ We feel like here we are. This could become a reality for our community again.”