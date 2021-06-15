Keeping her spark alive: Portion of fireworks sales to benefit children of Aimee Romero

A local fireworks store and the family of the late Aimee Romero are hoping to keep her spark alive this Fourth of July.

Best Price Fireworks is donating a portion of all fireworks sales to the Romero family to help support her three children. Her sister, Abbee Summers, and mother, Jennifer Smith, said there couldn’t be a more fitting fund raiser for Romero.

“Aimee’s birthday is July 6, so for us, a very special time was around the Fourth of July because it was her birthday. My granddad — he’s a 94-year-old farmer from Greentown — he would always set off fireworks for her on her birthday,” said Summers.

While Romero won’t be able to celebrate her 44th birthday this year, her family is hoping others will think of her when they set off fireworks this Fourth of July. Fireworks, her mom and sister said, were Romero’s favorite.

Summers said every year Romero would buy fireworks for her three children and their cousins and also light a good show off herself.

“It was funny. We’ve been laughing all week this week because my kids would say ‘boo,’ and they’d had it from her,” Summers said. ‘[She’d say,] ‘Look at them. How can you tell them no? Look at them. They’re so cute.’ She’d spoil them all, and that was with fireworks, too.”

Romero was fatally shot in her home on March 18, and since, her family has stepped up to raise her three children, ages 10, 12, and 17. Smith and her husband, Hal Smith, are primary guardians, and the Summerses, who have three children of their own, are co-guardians.

Summers said helping take care of her sister’s children is a privilege.

“It’s absolutely a privilege, and she without a doubt would do the exact same thing for me. There’s no hesitation at all,” said Summers.

Having her sister’s children around has been helpful during the grieving process. Summers can see her sister in her children, but what’s even more special is when Romero’s children tell her that they can see their mother in her.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

“They’ll be like, ‘Oh my goodness, mom would have done that.’ And that just feels good, you know?” Summers said. “She was my sister. She was my best friend, but she was my literal other half. We did life together.”

The Romero family was especially close, and Summers said it’s been extremely difficult to navigate life without her big sister, who was two years older. Summers said they talked constantly, and she knew where Romero was every minute of each day.

Summers, who already knew how much Romero crammed into her days, said she’s gotten an even better understanding of all her sister did after her passing. From leading worship at Morning Star Church and leading her team at Ruoff Mortgage to serving on the Eastern School Corp. school board and serving as a member of the Kokomo Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Kokomo, and BLUSH, she was active in the community.

Going through “firsts” without her has been difficult, and the Fourth of July and summers at the lake won’t be the same without her, Smith said.

“We were very family-oriented, all the holidays. We spend the summers at the lake on the weekends, and it’s just all family. We’re super close,” Smith said.

Last year, Joe Wampler, owner of Best Price Fireworks, donated $4,000 to the family of Taylor Godfrey, who was severely injured in a car accident. This year, Wampler said he’s hoping to raise as much as possible for Romero’s family to help support her children.

“I’ve been blessed all my life, and I believe that when you’ve been blessed, you’ve been blessed to be a blessing to others. That’s my take,” said Wampler.

Best Price Fireworks is located at 413 E. Center Road and on S.R. 931 next to Buffalo Wild Wings.

In addition to this fund raiser, Britni Wolfe of Revive Salon is selling T-shirts that say “Her Fight Is My Fight” and “Domestic Violence Awareness” with a purple ribbon, and Hydration Station in Greentown is selling cups with the same logo that come filled with a marshmallow coke, Romero’s favorite drink. Proceeds go to benefit Romero’s children.

A benefit fund also has been set up at First Farmers Bank and Trust.

The family thanked the community for its support, saying they don’t know how anyone could get through such a tragedy without it.