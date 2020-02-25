KCP’s innovation keeps on coming

Kokomo Casting Plant (KCP) may have been constructed in 1965, but continued innovation within the FCA US facility makes that far from apparent.
Over the last year, KCP and the manufacturing processes undertaken at the plant have continued to evolve. In recent years, FCA engineers and employees have implemented new technologies that not only result in better products but also create vital cost-savings while reducing negative environmental impacts.
The latest innovation at KCP takes a page from the playbook of hospital technology.
According to FCA General Plant Manager Bob Varsanik, about two years ago the process began to purchase a CT scan machine for use at KCP. That machine, which was operable for all of 2019, is utilized to perform MRI-like scans on engine blocks to check for internal defects.
This allows the company to bypass the previously-cumbersome process of periodically cutting open engine blocks to check for defects or, worse yet, having the defects discovered during machining at either the Trenton facility or local Kokomo Transmission Plant. The investment has paid for itself, said Varsanik, allowing faulty blocks to be re-melted on-site and reducing the waste of cutting good blocks to check for defects.
“That was a $2 million investment and basically with less than a one-year payback,” said Varsanik. “We’re now using that same machine to put all of our blocks through.”
The CT machine isn’t the only new equipment FCA has brought to bear within casting, though. In addition to that equipment, the engineers of FCA also helped implement 3D printing.
About two years ago FCA began moving forward with purchasing a 3D printer for KCP. This printer would be used to produce tooling inserts on-site for the plant’s casted dies. The benefits of producing the inserts at the plant, as opposed to depending on an outside vendor for the costly inserts, were numerous.
According to FCA Director of Manufacturing Engineering Larry Bosley, the printed inserts can be adjusted with a new insert produced in a day’s time. When compared to the process of ordering an altered insert from the previously-used outside vendor, he said the difference in manufacturing delay is night and day. There’s also a cost benefit as well with the 3D printed inserts.
Then there’s also a benefit for the casting process itself.
“The key benefit and the reason we want to print the tools is because with a printed tool we can put cooling lines into our tooling precisely where we need them, and you can’t do that with a manufactured die where you would have to drill the passages,” said Bosley.
This allows coolants and lubricants to be run precisely where they are needed in the die, which produces a better overall product by reducing defects and also extending the life of costly dies.
At KCP, the workforce also has continued to implement its pulse spray and die therm process as well.
That technology, which has been ramping up in recent years, involves the process of preparing dies before molten aluminum is poured into them. Lube must be added to the die, which is akin to spraying butter on a cake pan prior to baking in order to keep the final product from sticking to the pan.
With the pulse spray process, lubricant is applied to the die more efficiently, resulting in continual savings in material costs and reducing wear to the dies because of temperature shock. There’s also a reduction in environmental impacts due to waste.
All the while, according to KCP Plant Manager Jerry Skomp, the facility has been able to improve its output.
“That saves a lot of money and is also, of course, better in every aspect, with less waste and so forth,” said Skomp. “We’ve been able to improve the process cycle times on those machines as well. We’re starting to see some good up-production numbers coming out of those machines. They’re tremendous.”