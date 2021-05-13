Karickhoff, VanNatter: Bill to combat Indiana's public health disparities now law

Legislation establishing a state health improvement plan and a $50 million grant program is now law, according to State Reps. Mike Karickhoff (R-Kokomo) and Heath VanNatter (R-Kokomo).
Under the new law, the Indiana Department of Health and the Family and Social Services Administration will prepare a plan on how to best improve the physical and behavioral health of Hoosiers. Karickhoff said the grant program will help improve Indiana's declining public health by allocating $50 million over two years to initiatives addressing health disparities.
"We know Indiana's declining health metrics have increased health care costs for Hoosiers and employers, which limits economic growth in our state," Karickhoff said. "This strategic investment is designed to target our health disparities, which can improve the overall quality of life for individuals, their families and communities."
VanNatter said the grant program will give preference to proposals focused on improving chronic health problems such as diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular diseases. Grants can be used for both new and existing programs and initiatives.
"Many of these chronic health problems are preventable by making certain lifestyle choices when it comes to diet and exercise," VanNatter said. "This grant funding, whether for new or existing programs, will go a long way toward providing education and resources to help get Hoosiers healthier."
The grant program will be modeled after Indiana's successful Safety PIN program, which helped lower the state's infant mortality rate by providing funding to local health organizations. After the Safety PIN program was implemented, Indiana reached a record-low infant mortality rate last year for the first time in our state's history.
House Enrolled Act 1007 will take effect July 1.