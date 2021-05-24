Karickhoff, VanNatter: Bill encouraging Hoosiers to skill-up is now law

A bill breaking down barriers for young, low-income workers looking to obtain in-demand job skills is now law, according to State Reps. Mike Karickhoff (R-Kokomo) and Heath VanNatter (R-Kokomo).

Currently, all money earned in a household is used to determine eligibility for Temporary Assistance For Needy Families benefits. TANF is a program that provides cash assistance and supportive services to families with children under age 18, helping them achieve economic self-sufficiency.

Karickhoff said starting in July, House Enrolled Act 1009 will allow a Hoosier who is 24 years old or younger and resides in a home receiving TANF, to earn up to $15,000 and not impact their family's TANF eligibility.

"The extra income earned through these experiences can push a family's eligibility over the financial cliff, causing them to lose assistance and worsening their situation," Karickhoff said. "This new law can help more Hoosiers avoid this situation as they skill-up to find higher-paying jobs."

VanNatter said this will incentivize students from low-income families to pursue a college degree or workforce certificate, or participate in a pre-apprenticeship or apprenticeship program.

"Currently, there are thousands of open jobs ready for qualified Hoosiers to fill them," VanNatter said. "This new law comes at a time when our state is working hard to strengthen its workforce. Our goal is to help break down barriers for young Hoosiers obtaining valuable skills and credentials to launch their careers."

He said the law also increases the state's Earned Income Tax Credit to 10% at the start of 2022, which could put more than $11 million back into the hands of low-income working families each year.

To learn more about this new law, visit iga.in.gov.