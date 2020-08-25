Indiana District 30 State Representative Mike Karickhoff is seeking to keep his seat against newcomer Dylan McHenry.

McHenry will challenge Karickhoff in November during the general election for the District 30 spot. District 30 covers the area from eastern middle Howard County and part of Grant County. It covers most of Kokomo, and all of Howard, Liberty, Jackson, and Taylor townships. In Grant County, it covers all of Sims and Franklin townships.

Karickhoff has served in the House of Representatives since 2010 and is currently the speaker pro-tempore of the House and serves on the House Ways and Means Budget Subcommittee as chair. Before being elected as a representative, Karickhoff served on the Kokomo Common Council, where he served as president for seven years.

Karickhoff cited his community engagement and knowledge of public funding as two of his biggest strengths that he brings to the House of Representatives.

“I think the most important thing is to have a pulse on the community and understand what the needs are,” Karickhoff said. “You do that by listening to local elected officials, your engagement with your constituents and be pragmatic with your colleagues in the legislature. Be respectful of everybody. Let every idea come to the top. But if there’s been a lot of time on ideas and circumstances haven’t changed, there’s no reason to reinvent the wheel and devote a lot of time to that issue.”

Karickhoff said the next session will “intend to focus on maintaining a balanced budget and devoting the resources that we have to gain most economic recovery possible.”

“This entire session is going to be about balancing our priorities and the revenue that we have to get our economy opened up and keep the vital functions of government operational,” he said.

Karickhoff has helped numerous bills pass during his 10 years in office, including House Bill 1070, which made it illegal to hold a phone while driving. Karickhoff also authored House Bill 1115, which focused on tourism development and established the Indiana Destination Development Corporation.

While serving as a state representative, Karickhoff has emphasized the importance of local government and the effect it has on stimulating the economy, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Say, if you’ve got a road project that’s underway, it’s hard to take a project like that that you’re in the middle of and turn it off,” Karickhoff said. “And quite frankly, a lot of those tax revenues are going to contractors, and that’s an important part of our economy, government spending money to build infrastructure. You evaluate each specific instance; does it help the economy? Have we invested so much that we ought to keep going down the road? And then you stop spending money where you can and start investing where you need to and hope that the revenue continues to grow.

“I’ve demonstrated in my tenure that I’ve carried many bills that are constituent-driven. This next session we’re going to be focused on keeping the economy driven and doing health and safety things. It’s a long session, so we’re going to have a lot of discussion about civil unrest and how you appropriately demonstrate, what’s inappropriate. The economy and public health, that’s the focus.”

The general election will be held on Nov. 3.