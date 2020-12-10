Karickhoff: Kokomo awarded $1 million for road projects

STATEHOUSE – Kokomo recently received $1 million in state matching grants for road and bridge improvements, according to State Rep. Mike Karickhoff (R-Kokomo).

Over 240 Indiana cities, towns and counties received a combined total of more than $101 million through the Community Crossings Matching Grant program, which was created through a 2016 law supported by Karickhoff. Grants are made available through the Indiana Department of Transportation.

"Having quality roads is essential whether you're heading to school or work, or a business owner who needs to connect with customers," Karickhoff said. "This program is a reflection of our commitment to strengthening local infrastructure and maintaining our reputation as the Crossroads of America."

Karickhoff said the funding can be used for road and bridge preservation, road reconstruction, intersection improvements, guardrail replacements and signage. In Kokomo, these funds will be used to resurface the following areas:

Park Road from Center Road to State Road 26;

Dixon Road from Alto Road to State Road 26;

Goyer road from Boulevard Street to Southway Boulevard;

Sycamore Street from Washington Street to Dixon Road;

Vaile Avenue from State Road 931 to Goyer Avenue;

Washington Street from Boulevard Street to LaFountain Street;

Timber Valley Drive from Center Road to State Road 26;

Dixon Road from Markland Avenue to Boulevard Street; and

Markland Avenue from Apperson Way to State Road 931.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

"The Community Crossings program is a great example of Kokomo's strong partnership between our local and state leaders," said Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore. "These thoroughfares are some of our most highly traveled roads throughout our city and now we are able to do much-needed repairs to keep them functional for our drivers."

Smaller municipalities must provide a 25 percent match in local funds, while large communities must provide a 50 percent match.

"The matching component of this program makes it possible for communities large and small to take advantage of this funding," Karickhoff said. "Now, Kokomo can move ahead with important projects."

According to Karickhoff, more than $830 million has been distributed for local road projects through the Community Crossings program. State law requires annually that 50 percent of the available matching funds be awarded to communities within counties with a population of 50,000 or fewer.

More information about the program and recipients can be found online at in.gov/indot/communitycrossings.