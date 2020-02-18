CARE PACKAGE — State Rep. Mike Karickhoff (R-Kokomo) (left) fills a care package to donate to a veteran in need on Monday, Feb. 10, at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. In 2019, there was a 6% increase in homelessness among Indiana veterans. To help those who served and raise awareness of this important issue, the Indiana House of Representatives partnered with the American Legion Department of Indiana to collect more than 7,000 hygiene and food items for care packages. These packages will be distributed to homeless Hoosier veterans across the state.