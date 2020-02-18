State Rep. Mike Karickhoff is running for a sixth term representing District 30, which covers parts of Kokomo, eastern Howard and western Grant counties.
Prior to his election Representative Karickhoff served as an at-large Kokomo Councilman serving as both finance Cchairman and president during his seven-year tenure from 2004 to 2010.
Representative Karickhoff runs as a fiscally-responsible conservative who understands the complexities of local government funding, working in a bipartisan manner, helping guide communities through the 2009 recession and recovery.
Over his five terms as a representative, he has been appointed Speaker Pro-tempore, presiding over the House when the speaker is unavailable. Karickhoff also serves on Ways and Means and Natural Resources committees. Representative Karickhoff championed the funding of the Kokomo IUK and Ivy Tech capital projects.
He has been recognized by a diverse group of interests at the Capitol as their Legislator of the Year including:
2019 Accelerating Indiana Municipalities
2018 Indiana Bankers Associations
2017 Indiana Associations of Rehabilitation Facilities
2017 Spay Neuter Services of Indiana and American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals
2014 Indiana Conservation Alliance
2013 Indiana Association of Cities and Towns
In 2016 Representative Karickhoff was awarded the Sagamore of the Wabash.
Representative Karickhoff and his wife Kelly have a blended family with four daughters and 10 grandchildren. Outside of the legislature, he’s been actively engaged in the community for over three decades with United Way, Kokomo Kiwanis, the Greater Kokomo Economic Alliance, Red Cross, and the Kokomo Y’s Men.