A 17-year-old now faces charges as an adult after allegedly shooting a minor in a drive-by on July 14.

Braxton Cobb recently was charged with attempted murder (level 1 felony) after allegedly firing a gun from a car, wounding a 12-year-old boy. According to court documents, the victim identified the shooter, and detectives tracked down Cobb using witness interviews and surveillance video.

According to a probable cause affidavit, on July 14 at about 6:12 p.m. Kokomo Police Department officers were dispatched to 605 Marsha Court in reference to gunshots being fired, and a juvenile male was injured. Upon arrival, officers established the victim was 12 years old, and he had incurred gunshot wounds to his arms and chest. He was treated at the scene by paramedics, transported to a local emergency room, and flown to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis. He was listed in stable condition but in the ICU, according to the affidavit.

In speaking with the victim prior to being transported for treatment, officers asked the 12-year-old who shot him, and he said “Braxton” but did not know his last name.

Additionally, a responding officer observed a surveillance video from the area, and he “advised that he could observe a person who he knew to be Braxton Cobb in a white in color Nissan passenger car in the area of 605 Marsha Court. At one point in the video, Cobb appeared to be holding a handgun before getting into the car.” The car then pulled away, and the driver’s door opened in the area where spent bullet shell casings were observed.

Officers on the scene also were informed that two black males without their shirts had been observed running from the scene, and they were located near the old Marsh Supermarket in the area of LaFountain Street and Southway Boulevard. One of the suspects was Rayshone Jones, who was in possession of a backpack. According to a probable cause affidavit, officers believed they could feel a firearm in the bag, but Jones didn’t consent to a search. Jones and another juvenile male were transported to the police department for interviews.

Jones told officers he and another individual were walking back to the apartment when they observed a small gathering of individuals on a porch in Marsha Court. According to the affidavit, Jones told officers he heard gunshots as he approached the apartments. He told officers he didn’t see who fired the shots.

The juvenile also was interviewed by police. According to the affidavit, “He and Cobb had issues with each other as recently as within the past several months and again when he said he was told that Cobb had been seen driving past Marsha Court earlier today.”

The juvenile also told officers that just before the shooting he had observed a white in color vehicle parked in the parking lot of the apartment complex that he was suspicious of. Eventually, he said, the vehicle pulled out of its parking space and drove past them. Then the driver’s door opened, and the driver, who the juvenile couldn’t identify, began firing a handgun at them. The juvenile was on the front porch with multiple people, and they ran inside when they heard the gunshots.

“When he came back out, he observed that (the victim) had what appeared to be gunshot wounds and was bleeding,” read the affidavit. (The juvenile) said he did not know what to do, so he and Jones ran from the area until they were stopped by police. (The juvenile) said he did not have a gun and did not observe Jones with a gun.”

Later, a vehicle was located that matched the description of Cobb’s on Market Street just south of Vaile Avenue. Witnesses told officers that Cobb allegedly was seen getting out of the vehicle and leaving the area with his father. Eventually Cobb was located and transported to the department for an interview. Cobb refused to provide a statement, but officers searched the vehicle he later was found in and located a handgun, a handgun magazine, and ammunition.

Police also searched the backpack Jones had, according to court documents. In it they located three handguns, one of which was reported stolen from Anderson.

In addition to Cobb being charged with attempted murder, Jones was charged with theft of a firearm (level 6 felony) and carrying a handgun without a license (class A misdemeanor).