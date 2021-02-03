Juvenile arrested for dog’s death

Authorities have made an arrest after a dog was left in a cage on the side of the road last week that appeared to have been shot multiple times.

On Jan. 26 Howard County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an animal cruelty investigation that was initiated by the Kokomo Police Department concerning a dog that was shot and abandoned near S.R. 19 and 300 South. After the dog was found, his photo made rounds on social media, and many called for justice for the dog, including a local animal nonprofit, Pals for Paws.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s department, the dog’s owners met with deputies “to tell their side of the story and put an end to the harassment they were receiving” on social media.

During the interview, the dog’s owner explained that while eating, she allowed the dog, named Leonard, to eat out of a bowl that she was eating from when she was attacked in the face without warning by Leonard. Leonard’s owner was taken to the emergency room by her boyfriend where she received stitches around her nose and face.

Leonard’s owner said when they arrived home, they placed the dog in a separate room as they feared he would attack them again. The owner called her mother who has experience working with animals and asked that she remove the dog from the home and make sure it was taken care of. The owner stated she did not think that Leonard was going to be killed when she made this request.

On Jan. 25, Leonard’s owner was notified by the Kokomo Humane Society that they possibly had her injured dog and that she needed to identify him. After positively identifying the dog as Leonard, the owner contacted her mother to find out what happened and provided investigators with the names of those suspected of shooting the dog.

On Jan. 27, investigators met with suspects, a 16-year-old juvenile and a family member. The suspects admitted to picking Leonard up from the owner’s house. The suspects stated they attempted to contact several agencies to see if someone would take Leonard but were refused due to his aggressive behavior. The suspects decided that the best course of action was to take Leonard into the county and release him from his kennel to run wild.

However, when they attempted to release Leonard, he became aggressive, and they feared he would hurt them or someone else if released.

"The juvenile then retrieved a handgun from the vehicle and over the course of the next several seconds shot Leonard while in his cage multiple times until he thought he was dead,” read the release.

The suspects then left Leonard in his kennel on the side of the road.

Preliminarily, the juvenile has been charged with cruelty to an animal and carrying a handgun without a license. The names have been withheld due to the number of threats and harassments that all parties have received, according to the release.

This case remains active, and any further charges will be forwarded to the Howard County Prosecutor at the conclusion of the investigation. Anyone with further information is asked to contact Detective Rod Shaffer at 765-614- 3475.