featured June 30: A week in mugshots Jun 30, 2021 15 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read

The following are the mugshots from June 17 to June 23 that appeared in the Kokomo Perspective June 30, 2021 issue. Groleau, Tyler June 17 - Tyler Groleau, 22, Burglary, Theft - Auto Conversion, Mischief, Warrant: Failure to Appear Wier, Jannett June 17 - Jannett Wier, 44, Possession of Paraphernalia, Warrant: (Madison Co.) Atwell, Dustin June 17 - Dustin Atwell, 35, Indirect Contempt of Court Burnett, Alex June 17 - Alex Burnett, 25, Warrants: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence, Non-Compliance Byers, Demyrah June 17 - Demyrah Byers, 24, Violation of Pretrial Release Harland, Samantha June 17 - Samantha Harland, 37, Warrant: Non-Compliance Marr, Leslie June 17 - Leslie Marr, 38, Violation of Pretrial Release, Failure to Appear Miller, Brian June 17 - Brian Miller, 36, Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Turner, Jamey June 17 - Jamey Turner, 47, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Lawson, Dino June 18 - Dino Lawson, 65, Driving on a Suspended License McClatchey, Deangelo June 18 - Deangelo McClatchey, 32, Warrant: Failure to Appear McGuire, Guadalupe June 18 - Guadalupe McGuire, 43, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Meriwether, Robert June 18 - Robert Meriwether, 60, Driving on a Suspended License Timoschuk, Nicole June 18 - Nichole Timoschuk, 32, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Wise, Ricki June 18 - Ricki Wise, II, 47, False Informing, Public Intoxication, Warrants: Failure to Appear, Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Jones, Heather June 18 - Heather Jones (Greentown Arrest), 39, Driving on a Suspended License Lyles, Phillip III June 18 - Phillip Lyles, III, 24, Warrants: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence, (Marion Co.) McCarty, Jordan June 18 - Jordan McCarty, 30, Warrant: (Carol Co.) Smith, Zachary June 18 - Zachary Smith, 38, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Vanwinkle, Austin June 18 - Austin Vanwinkle, 24, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Brower, Todd June 19 - Todd Brower, 54, Warrant: (Morgan Co.) Graig, Shane June 19 - Shane Graig, 47, False Informing, Warrant: Failure to Appear Cross, Levi June 19 - Levi Cross, 20, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Jines, Timothy June 19 - Timothy Jines, 34, Warrants: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence, (Grant Co., Hamilton Co.) Riddle, Marvin June 19 - Marvin Riddle, 50, Possession of a Narcotic Drug, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia Young, Isaih June 19 - Isaih Young, 23, Carrying A Handgun Without A Permit, Possession of Marijuana Brink, Alexander June 19 - Alexander Brink, 23, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Chester, Keegan June 19 - Keegan Chester, 29, Public Intoxication Mayer, Samantha June 19 - Samantha Mayer, 28, Warrant: Failure to Appear Mutchler, Zachary June 19 - Zachary Mutchler, 30, Warrant: (Tipton Co.) Poe, Donna June 19 - Donna Poe, 47, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia Rose, Bailey June 19 - Bailey Rose, 23, Warrant: Failure to Appear Smith, Jessica June 19 - Jessica Smith, 42, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Syringe Martin, Joseph Jr. June 20 - Joseph Martin, Jr., 22, Warrant: (Cass Co.) Tucker, David June 20 - David Tucker, 47, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Syringe, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Huymaier, John June 20 - John Huymaier, 53, OWI Sims, Angela June 20 - Angela Sims, 30, Warrant: Failure to Appear Moss, Lindsay June 20 - Lindsay Moss, 35, Warrant: (Hold for Parole) Mitchell, Kyle June 20 - Kyle Mitchell, 30, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine Faulkner, Joyce June 20 - Joyce Faulkner, 38, Warrant: Failure to Appear Carroll, Jeromy June 20 - Jeromy Carroll, 31, Domestic Battery Whitehead, Aaron June 20 - Aaron Whitehead 30, Domestic Battery, Strangulation Hall, Lajonta June 20 - Lajonta Hall, 41, Possession of Cocaine McCarey, Alex June 20 - Alex McCarey, 31, Residential Entry Bell, Lindzey June 20 - Lindzey Bell, 37, OWI, Driving on a Suspended License Anderson, Otha June 20 - Otha Anderson, 24, Battery on an Officer Hunt, Martavius June 20 - Martavius Hunt, 27, Disorderly Conduct Exmeyer, Leah June 20 - Leah Exmeyer, 30, Domestic Battery Coleman, Demetrius June 20 - Demetrius Coleman, 23, Resisting Arrest, Carrying a Handgun Without a Permit, Possession of Cocaine Autry, Justin June 20 - Justin Autry, 33, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Cocaine Amsbury, Melisa June 20 - Melisa Amsbury, 39, Warrant: (Hold for Illinois) Colburn, Ryan June 21 - Ryan Colburn, 38, Burglary, Habitual Traffic Offender, Domestic Battery, Possession of Stolen Property Collins, Betty June 21 - Betty Collins, 35, Burglary, Possession of Stolen Property, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Narcotic Drug Hamilton, Kacey June 21 - Kacey Hamilton, 36, Possession of a Syringe, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Paraphernalia Hannah, Tabitha June 21 - Tabitha Hannah, 42, Never Obtaining A Driver's License Hebel, Christina June 21 - Christina Hebel, 24, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Berry, Sabrina June 21 - Sabrina Berry, 40, Theft Catron, Kevin June 21 - Kevin Catron, 53, Violation of In-Home Detention Fouch, Russell June 21 - Russell Fouch, 55, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of a Syringe Ohleyer, Jacob June 21 - Jacob Ohleyer, 25, Indirect Contempt of Court Warner, Korey June 21 - Korey Warner, 31, Resisting Arrest, Public Intoxication, Reckless Driving Glenn, Desiree June 22 - Desiree Glenn, 26, Public Intoxication Bradley, Kenneth June 22 - Kenneth Bradley, 47, Selling A Narcotic Drug Wilder, Tana June 22 - Tana Wilder, 23, Violation of Legend Drug Act, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia Brown, Noah June 22 - Noah Brown, 23, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Paraphernalia Land, Kerry June 23 - Kerry Land, 60, OWI Causing Serious Injury Lay, Connor June 23 - Connor Lay, 19, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, Selling Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana Miller-Stanley, Paula June 23 - Paula Miller-Stanley, 54, Neglect of a Dependent, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, Possession of Marijuana