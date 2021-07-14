featured July 7: A week in mugshots Jul 14, 2021 9 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following are the mugshots from June 24 to June 30 that appeared in the Kokomo Perspective July 7, 2021 issue. Barnard, David June 24 - David Barnard, 21, OWI
Cannon, Delmar June 24 - Delmar Cannon, 47, Warrant: Failure to Appear
Henneghan, Ciera June 24 - Ciera Henneghan, 35, Possession of Marijuana
Likens, Edwin Jr. June 24 - Edwin Likens, Jr., 46, Domestic Battery, Intimidation
McCall, Steven June 24 - Steven McCall, 32, Disorderly Conduct, Public Intoxication
Moss, Loveisa June 24 - Steven McCall, 32, Disorderly Conduct, Public Intoxication
Parks, Angel June 24 - Angel Parks, 22, Battery Resulting In Bodily Injury
Brantley, Brittany June 24 - Brittany Brantley, 32, Warrant: Non-Compliance
Clark, Patrick June 24 - Patrick Clark, 50, Violation of Work Release
Earlywine, Austin June 24 - Austin Earlywine, 39, Domestic Battery, Invasion of Privacy
Green, Derrick June 24 - Derrick Green, 38, Warrant: Non-Compliance
Johnson, Ashley June 24 - Ashley Johnson, 32, Warrant: Non-Compliance
Southwick, Erica June 24 - Erica Southwick, 42, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence
Estep, Walter June 25 - Walter Estep, 59, OWI
Johnson, Nicholas June 25 - Nicholas Johnson, 41, Warrant: Failure to Appear
Carpenter, Ryan June 25 - Ryan Carpenter, 35, Violation of Work Release
Hill, Byron June 25 - Byron Hill, 32, Warrant: Failure to Appear
Mau, Robert June 25 - Robert Mau, 38, Violation of Work Release
Benham, James June 26 - James Benham, 40, Domestic Battery
Day, Carlos June 26 - Carlos Day, 66, Trespassing
Herron, James June 26 - James Herron, 49, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance
Kanable, Shana June 26 - Shana Kanable, 37, Neglect of a Dependant, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia
Kelly, Duane June 26 - Duane Kelly, 65, Domestic Battery, Public Intoxication, Hit & Run, OWI, OWI & Endangering A Person
Middleton, William June 26 - William Middleton, 50, Possession of Methamphetamine, Violation of Legend Drug Act
Sparks, Bennie June 26 - Bennie Sparks, 53, Resisting Arrest, Criminal Reckless-ness, Indirect Contempt of Court
Young, Harry June 26 - Harry Young, 60, Public Intoxication
Lenoir, Nigel June 26 - Nigel Lenoir, 22, Operating A Vehicle With More Than BAC of 0.08
Anderson, Lynn June 27 - Lynn Anderson, 40, Indirect Contempt of Court
Phillips, Joshua June 27 - Joshua Phillips, 35, Domestic Battery, Adult Confinement, Intimidation
Post, Gary June 27 - Gary Post, 35, Warrant: (Hendricks Co.) Darlin, Jay June 27 - Jay Darlin, 59, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Counterfeit Controlled Substance, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence
Goaziou, Lucas June 27 - Lucas Goaziou, 43, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Paraphernalia
Daniels, Mary June 28 - Mary Daniels, 41, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence
Faris, Leah June 28 - Leah Faris, 25, Operating A Vehicle With More Than BAC of 0.08
Lawless, Michelle June 28 - Michelle Lawless, 36, Warrant: Failure to Appear
Lynch, Heather June 28 - Heather Lynch, 47, Failure to Identify, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence
Thomas, Zachary June 28 - Zachary Thomas, 26, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence
Fetterhoff, Jason June 28 - Jason Fetterhoff, 42, Intimidation, Domestic Battery
Heath, Storm June 28 - Storm Heath, 22, Warrant: (Mason Co.) Koon, Taylor June 28 - Taylor Koon, 26, Driving on a Suspended License
Lamb, Myron June 28 - Myron Lamb, 56, Violation of In-Home Detention
Lay, Connor June 28 - Connor Lay, 19, Selling Marijuana
Rainwater, Shelby June 28 - Shelby Rainwater, 28, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence
Erickson, Dayton June 29 - Dayton Erickson, 25, Habitual Traffic Offender
Moon, Michael June 29 - Michael Moon, 33, Never Obtaining A Driver's License
Shea, Robert II June 29 - Robert Shea, II, 33, Warrant: Failure to Appear
Smith, Tabitha June 29 - Tabitha Smith, 31, Resisting Arrest, False Informing, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence
Williams, John II June 29 - John Williams, Jr., 30, Invasion of Privacy
Beaty, Angela June 29 - Angela Beaty, 32, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence
Garner, David June 29 - David Garner, 37, Indirect Contempt of Court
Gonzales, Robert June 29 - Robert Gonzales, 65, Warrant: Failure to Appear
Holmes, Jack June 29 - Jack Holmes, 31, Warrant: (Hold for Parole)
Sleeth, Joseph June 29 - Joseph Sleeth, 37, Theft
Tamayo, Mario June 29 - Mario Tamayo, 26, Invasion of Privacy, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence
Cox, Shan June 30 - Shan Cox, 47, Trespassing, Residential Entry
Dull, Michael June 30 - Michael Dull, 25, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence
Kaiser, Henry June 30 - Henry Kaiser, 46, Violation of Work Release
McCarey, Alex June 30 - Alex McCarey, 31, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence
Thompson, James June 30 - James Thompson, 33, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence
Vazquez, Jeremy June 30 - Jeremy Vazquez, 39, Violation of Work Release 