July 21: A week in mugshots
Jul 21, 2021
The following are the mugshots from July 8 to July 14 that appeared in the Kokomo Perspective July 21, 2021 issue. Ford, Hunter July 8 - Hunter Ford, 20, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence
Hammell, Abigail July 8 - Abigail Hammell, 23, Possession of Marijuana, Driving on a Suspended License, Operating Without Financial Responsibility
McKinney, Jerry July 8 - Jerry McKinney, 32, Possession of a Syringe, Possession of Paraphernalia, Never Obtaining A Driver's License
Smith, Donald July 8 - Donald Smith, 38, Invasion of Privacy
Timoschuk, Nichole July 8 - Nichole Timoschuk, 32, Possession of a Syringe, Possession of Paraphernalia
Umbarger, Jeffrey July 8 - Jeffrey Umbarger, 48, Domestic Battery, Adult Confinement, Resisting Arrest
Williamson, Marla July 8 - Marla Williamson, 25, Trespassing
Carrico, Thomas July 8 - Thomas Carrico, 49, Domestic Battery, Strangulation
Clark-Wright, Christopher July 8 - Christopher Clark-Wright, 39, Possession of a Syringe, Possession of Cocaine, Burglary, Theft
Edwards, Terry July 8 - Terry Edwards, 59, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence
Kelley, Dale July 8 - Dale Kelley, 52, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence
McCall, Steven July 8 - Steven McCall, 32, Probation Violation
Winchester, Donald July 8 - Donald Winchester, 47, Violation of Work Release
Mosier, Carrie July 8 - Carrie Mosier, 25, Obstructing Justice, Resisting Arrest, Attempting to Deal Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia
Siddell, Calvin Jr July 8 - Calvin Siddell, Jr., 57, False Informing, Never Obtaining A Driver's License, Warrant: (Hold for Missouri)
Casbon, Jerry Jr July 9 - Jerry Casbon, Jr., 48, Possession of a Syringe, Possession of Paraphernalia
Critchlow, Kenneth July 9 - Kenneth Critchlow, 45, Domestic Battery, Strangulation
Neal, Kathryn July 9 - Kathryn Neal, 50, OWI, OWI & Endangering A Person
Ray, Dustin July 9 - Dustin Ray, 35, Forgery
Riddle, Kinsey July 9 - Kinsey Riddle, 27, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence
Thompson, Johnathon July 9 - Johnathon Thompson, 29, Trespassing
Wilson, Michael July 9 - Michael Wilson, 43, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence
Bowser, Meredith July 9 - Meredith Bowser, 36, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence
Jones, Teri July 9 - Teri Jones (Greentown Arrest), 51, OWI, OWI & Endangering A Person
Miller, Brian July 9 - Brian Miller, 36, Violation of In-Home Detention
Purnell, Austin July 9 - Austin Purnell, 26, Possession of Marijuana
Read, Michael July 9 - Michael Read, 46, Obstructing Justice, Possession of a Look A Like Substance
Sutherlin, Stephanie July 9 - Stephanie Sutherlin, 32, Violation of Pretrial Release
Wyatt, Chad Jr July 9 - Chad Wyatt, Jr., 18, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor
Beckelheimer, David July 9 - David Beckelheimer, 38, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Never Obtaining A Driver's License, OWI
Conwell, Dena July 10 - Dena Conwell, 40, Possession of a Narcotic Drug, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence
Grifaldo, Jose July 10 - Jose Grifaldo, 44, Never Obtaining A Driver's License, OWI & Endangering A Person
Martin, William July 10 - William Martin, 43, Possession of Methamphetamine
Movroydis, Nikolos July 10 - Nikolos Movroydis, 33, Reckless Driving, OWI & Endangering A Person
Mattison, Zachery July 10 - Zachery Mattison, 30, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence
Biehle, Jeremy July 11 - Jeremy Biehle, 33, Trespassing
Cope, Donna July 11 - Donna Cope, 35, Possession of a Syringe, Possession of Methamphetamine, Warrant: (Fulton Co.) Trischman, Timothy July 11 - Timothy Trischman, 44, Possession of a Controlled Substance
Troeger, Ross July 11 - Ross Troeger, 32, Resisting Arrest, Driving on a Suspended License, Obstructing Justice, Possession of a Controlled Substance
Woodard, Jabrean July 11 - Jabrean Woodard, 23, Theft Conversion (Shoplifting)
Kinney, Dion July 12 - Dion Kinney, 18, Warrant: (Tippecanoe Co.) Mims, Timothy July 12 - Timothy Mims, 34, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Warrant: Failure to Appear
Phillips, James July 12 - James Phillips, 43, Strangulation, Domestic Battery
Banks, Lamari July 12 - Lamari Banks, 19, Obstructing Justice, Carrying A Handgun Without A Permit, Weapon Violation
Colbert, James Jr July 12 - James Colbert, Jr., 39, Warrant: Failure to Appear
Ingle, Dakota July 12 - Dakota Ingle, 26, Common Nuisance, Selling Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia
Mason, Deshawn July 12 - Deshawn Mason, 18, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Marijuana
McAmis, Elliot July 12 - Elliot McAmis, 37, Possession of a Syringe, Possession of a Controlled Substance
Redman, Brian July 12 - Brian Redman, 30, Common Nuisance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia, Selling Marijuana
Schmitt, Scott July 12 - Scott Schmitt, 49, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence
Young, McKinzie July 12 - McKinzie Young, 21, Operating A Vehicle With More Than BAC of 0.15, OWI
Bugher, Steven Jr July 13 - Steven Bugher, Jr., 42, Indecent Exposure
Capers, Jonathan July 13 - Jonathan Capers, 31, Battery
Caruso, Jennifer July 13 - Jennifer Caruso, 48, Theft, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia
Coan, Joshua July 13 - Joshua Coan, 28, Operating A Vehicle With More Than BAC of 0.08
Crecliues, Shane July 13 - Shane Crecliues, 32, Public Intoxication
Hollis, Nicholas July 13 - Nicholas Hollis, 41, Warrant: (Cass Co.) Hooper, Michael July 13 - Michael Hooper, 47, OWI
Polk, Raheem July 13 - Raheem Polk, 25, Invasion of Privacy, Possession of Marijuana
Singh, Harpreet July 13 - Harpreet Singh, 19, Possession of Marijuana
Stitts, Tomaj July 13 - Tomaj Stitts, 47, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence
Woodard, Aaron July 13 - Aaron Woodard, 37, Public Intoxication
Abney, Patrick July 13 - Patrick Abney, Jr., 44, Possession of Methamphetamine
Anthony, Ian July 13 - Ian Anthony, 40, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence
Hatt, Mark July 13 - Mark Hatt, 31, Common Nuisance, Selling Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia
Sharp, Haley July 13 - 